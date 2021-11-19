A Disneyland Park Loses A Little Magic As Favorite Mickey Food Item Is Dropped In Favor Of Something Generic, But There’s Good News

While most people’s focus when visiting a Disney theme park is the attractions, one thing that is never overlooked is the food. From corn dogs to Mickey Mouse ice cream bars there are lots of iconic foods that people are sure to eat on any visit. But one of those items, the Mickey Mouse waffle, is no longer available at Disneyland Paris -- though apparently it will only be gone briefly.

The Mickey Mouse waffle is a popular breakfast item at most Disney Parks, you’ll find them at basically any buffet or anyplace that serves traditional breakfast at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World. However, at Disneyland Paris the item was only actually available in a single place, but as of yesterday, as DLP Report revealed on Twitter, they had been replaced with something less than iconic.

Mickey Waffles are no longer served at Disneyland Park, replaced at the Old Mill by “Poffertjes” made with the same dough.. but generic and easier to produce. A testament to the incapacity of the Resort’s food department to understand their own product. pic.twitter.com/YPalowVqeyNovember 18, 2021 See more

It’s clear from the tone in the tweet, that its writer is less than thrilled with the state of food and beverage at Disneyland Paris. There’s a clear belief that this change was made because the replacement is easier, and therefore cheaper, to produce.

On the Walt Disney Company’s last earnings call , CFO Christine McCarthy made the comment that as the parks looked for new ways to increase profits, they might try reducing portions or other ways of reducing costs within F&B, rather than to simply increase prices. While no specific plan was revealed, it would be easy to draw a connection between these ideas and this decision.

But on the plus side, the lack of Mickey Mouse waffles at Disneyland Paris is not a permanent thing. Apparently the decision has just been made to move the waffle to a new location. They’ll be back next week, though it’s unknown where.

Good news: Disneyland Paris has reached out to say that they will aim to bring back Mickey Waffles at Disneyland Park next week at a new, yet to be disclosed location. pic.twitter.com/XZqnmirgUnNovember 19, 2021 See more

Based on some comments on the original tweets, it seems that Mickey Mouse waffles are not the iconic item that they are stateside, which explains why there’s only been one place to get them. You can actually buy Mickey Mouse waffle irons domestically if you can’t stand to be without those three circles. Still, the fact that the item is being moved, and the fact that there is going to be a period where the item is not available at all is still a little strange.