Disney's Moana Is Already Getting A Live-Action Movie, See The Rock's Heartfelt Announcement

By Mike Reyes
published

You're welcome...again.

For years, Disney has been reimagining its animated canon of classics, to the delight of audiences around the world. With the 2023 new movie releases including the company’s latest effort through The Little Mermaid, that legacy is about to yet again delight fans far and wide. But thanks to this morning’s big shareholders meeting, a special video from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has announced that a live-action Moana is already in the works. 

Well, it’s unfortunately too early to tell. However, it’s not too early to see The Rock making this heartfelt Walt Disney Studios announcement, with his two young daughters present to help out. As Johnson mentioned in his Moana announcement, the project is currently in its early phases. So there’s no casting to announce just yet.

At the moment, we don’t know if Dwayne Johnson will be reprising his role as Maui, but he will be producing the film with his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. A reaction to this announcement from original Moana writer Jared Bush also revealed some more key talent that’s on board for this seafaring spectacle, as you’ll see below:

See more

As you can see, the original driving forces behind Moana will be present for her brand new live-action adventure. Bush will be co-writing the new film with Dana Ledoux Miller, whose most recent credit comes from the Netflix Thai Cave Rescue documentary. Also of note, but certainly no less important, is the fact that Moana’s lead actor herself, Auli‘i Cravalho, will serve as one of the live-action adaptation’s executive producers. 

If you're feeling nostalgic for the animated version of Moana, don't fret. A Disney+ subscription will cure those blues faster than you can say "thank you." 

More to come...

Mike Reyes
Mike Reyes
Senior Movies Contributor

CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.