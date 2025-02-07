Divergent Author Veronica Roth Hilariously Addresses Series’ Controversial Death, And I'm Living For All The Fan Comments

SPOILERS are ahead for the Divergent books. Proceed with caution.

When it comes to upcoming book adaptations on the way, I hope no other franchise of books goes down the way Veronica Roth’s Divergent series did. From the get-go, tons of people decided to hate the first movie , and Lionsgate ultimately screwed the project by rushing the sequels . Fans of the books never got to see the ending of the series reach the big screen when the final portion of the story was never adapted. Sure, it’s almost been a decade since the Divergent movies, but now its author is bringing up how her original ending was perceived by fans.

Veronica Roth wrote the first Divergent book when she was just 21 years old, and the rest of the bestselling trilogy unfolded in just a couple of years. Hey, we all regret something we did in our early twenties, and perhaps the controversial ending to the Divergent books is Roth’s? Check out this hilarious social media post from her:

When Roth ended the Divergent series with the 2013 novel Allegiant, she did something pretty brutal. She killed off the main character, Tris. She sacrifices herself while on a suicide mission to save the dystopian Chicago they live in. The book officially ends two years after her death, when Tobias/Four scatters her ashes as he lives in a world that is no longer divided by genetic purity. If you’re a fan of this series, it’s just too fun to read the comment section for the Instagram video:

“It’s been over ten years since I finished that series and that’s still one of the most traumatic character deaths I’ve ever experienced” - @manda.reads.books

- @manda.reads.books “I pretend it didn't happen 😭” - @zehra_demirci09

- @zehra_demirci09 “I loved book 1 and 2, now when I reread the books I just skipped that part and made up my own end hahaha” - @booksofnina

- @booksofnina “I still think about 15/16 year old me absolutely sobbing at 1am after finishing it 😂😭” - @alysons_wonderland

The young adult book was definitely a huge deal when it came out, and the fandom was absolutely in pieces when the book series' heroine straight up died at the end. Veronica Roth is owning up to her ending in this social media post and commenting on the whole thing with just a funny nudge-nudge. While some fans said they were traumatized by Allegiant’s ending, others actually look back at the ending fondly. Read on:

“That ending gutted me....but I completely supported it. 👏🏻 It was a full circle moment becoming what she thought she could never fully be. Selfless and brave.” - @laurafrances_author

- @laurafrances_author “Did I ever recover from this trilogy? Nope. But did it make me prepared for anything a book might throw at me? Hell yes.” -@thelostbooksofjess

-@thelostbooksofjess “Veronica I am saying this with all the love in my heart. I don’t mind a good main character death. I mind that FOUR and CHRISTINA ended up together 😭😭😭” - @forced_proximity

Oh, and so much of the Divergent cast is so famous with blooming careers now! Shailene Woodley (a.k.a. Tris) has become a movie and TV star who still looks back fondly on working with Kate Winslet in the movies , and Theo James (a.k.a. Tobias) is about to be in the critically-acclaimed Stephen King adaptation The Monkey . It seems like overall the fandom is looking back at Veronica Roth’s beloved series fondly, even if they were not happy with its dark ending at the time.