Critics Are All Over The Monkey, Saying The Stephen King Adaptation ‘Marches To The Beat Of Its Own Bloodstained Drum’
Who doesn't love a terrifying toy?
At any given point, there are usually several Stephen King adaptations in the works for either the big or small screen, and the first of those to hit the 2025 movie calendar is The Monkey. Horror movie fans are excited not only to see what might end up being the goriest King movie — and the funniest, if The Monkey’s trailer is any indication — but also because it’s the first project for director Osgood Perkins following the success of last year’s Longlegs. Critics have seen the movie, so let’s see if this sounds like one we have to see in the theater.
Early reactions were promising, even that of Stephen King himself, who called the movie adaptation of his short story “batshit insane” (in a good way). Critics are now able to expand their initial thoughts ahead of its February 21 release, and Eric Eisenberg writes in CinemaBlend’s review of The Monkey that audiences are going to have a ball tuning into the film’s disturbing and gross frequency. He gives it 4 out of 5 stars, saying:
Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting rates it 3.5 skulls out of 5, noting its Final Destination-style executions and elaborate Rube Goldberg machine-like deaths. However, it’s The Monkey’s cast — particularly the dual performances of Christian Convery and Theo James — that makes this ticket worth buying. Navarro continues:
Katie Rife of AV Club gives The Monkey adaptation a B, noting that the movie is never scary, nor is it trying to be. It’s an explicitly gory and ridiculous horror-comedy that’s best if you don’t try to make sense of everything. Rife says:
Siddhant Adlakha of Inverse doesn’t agree with the “don’t dig too deep” advice and differs from other critics by trying to find rhyme or reason to the titular toy’s murders. Adlakha says Osgood Perkins’ exploration of death and remorse is neither funny nor bitter enough to hit home, writing:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN rates the movie an “Amazing” 9 out of 10 and calls it one of the best horror-comedies in recent memory. The Monkey explodes off the screen with its gore and humor, Jorgensen says, writing:
Overall critics seem to really like The Monkey, with the movie compiling an early 92% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. If this sounds like an upcoming horror movie you can’t pass up, The Monkey premieres Friday, February 21.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.