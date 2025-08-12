Taylor Swift's New Album Was Only Just Announced, And I'm Shook That There Are Already So Many Brand Tie-Ins

So far, 2025 has had a Taylor Swift-sized hole in the hearts of fans, but the pop star is ready to claim her next album era, as she revealed last night at 12:12 am EST. Swift has announced that her twelfth album , The Life Of A Showgirl, is coming, and fans are expecting more details on Wednesday when an episode of Travis Kelce’s podcast has her as a guest after fans theorized New Heights was teasing her appearance on it . But, I can’t believe the amount of brands that are already embracing the album in their own posts so soon.

Of course, I shouldn’t be that surprised. Taylor Swift is one of the most famous names in the world, and whenever something like a new album happens, it’s basically always a cultural phenomenon. Check out what M&Ms posted:

When The Life Of A Showgirl was announced on Tuesday, fans were given the album’s title and a blurred-out green cover with a glittery orange lock on TaylorSwift.com . Here is the famed chocolate candy already tying into the album in its own way by promoting the orange version, saying “ready for the next era” and having the M&Ms aligned into a lock like the marketing thus far.

Is this an actual collaboration between Swift and M&M’s? I have no idea, but it’s certainly a clever way to get Swifties reaching for the candy. Here’s another one:

On a smaller scale, Half Price Books also shared its logo on Tuesday with it now being glittery and having the same shade of green. The post capped off their post with these emojis: “❤️‍🔥😏😆”. The plant protein business Vuum also used Taylor Swift’s new colors for its own latest post:

I think glittery orange might have just become the color of the year thanks to Ms. Taylor Swift. During the singer’s record-breaking Eras Tour, fans actually noticed an orange door showing up during shows , and it started speculation that it had something to do with her next album over a year ago.

Swift even started wearing the shade at some shows, along with it being worn by other dancers toward the end of the tour's run. And as it turns out, fans were very much right about orange meaning something big! For a long time, we thought her next album would be Reputation (Taylor’s Version), but now that she owns all her music , this makes way more sense. Now, even a credit union is using the color in its social media marketing:

Prior to pre-orders for The Life Of A Showgirl popping up on Swift’s website, the official social team Taylor Nation posted photos of Swift in the orange shade on the Eras Tour with the caption “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’ ❤️‍🔥”, which has been referenced in a lot of these brand tie-ins. Here’s one more I found, but there’s I’m sure many more across the internet I missed:

Taylor Swift’s appearance on the New Heights podcast with Travis and Jason Kelce is coming on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. There I think we’ll get more details about perhaps what the cover actually looks like, or when the latest Taylor Swift album is set to come out.