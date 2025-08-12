Tom Holland Did A Wet T-Shirt Cold Plunge, And I Can Confirm His Abs Are Spider-Man Fit

Tom Holland plays one of the most iconic superheroes in existence – Spider-Man. With that, it’s pretty much a given that he needs to be in good shape to portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s friendly neighborhood do-gooder. Holland has more than proven himself to be devoted to physical fitness on more than one occasion. Still, the sight of his abs after a wet t-shirt cold plunge is further proves to me he's fit to portray the web-slinger (Also, he may or may not be motivating me to get back on my workout regimen.)

Just recently, the 29-year-old British actor appeared in an episode of Icebreakers, a series from Men’s Health UK. Amid promoting his non-alcoholic beer, Bero, Tom Holland submerged himself in ice-cold water alongside the show’s host. When Holland emerged, his abs were revealed through his soaking wet shirt. The man seems to have been putting some serious work in, and the video, which has been posted to Instagram, is available to check out down below:

Those abs are serious! I have to give the Cherry star some serious credit for achieving that physique. Honestly, I’m getting chills from the clip but not so much from the A-lister’s body. It’s more so the fact that he did that plunge into the cold water, and the thought of feeling “frozen to the bone” like he does makes me shiver. Kudos to him, though, for not only taking part in that frosty feat but also for keeping himself in such great shape.

It would be an understatement to say that the Peter Parker portrayer isn’t the only MCU actor he’s devoted to being in superhero shape. Shang-Chi star Simu Liu has been working on his abs, given that he’s set to reprise his role as the martial arts master in Avengers: Doomsday. Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman also seems to have abs for days. At present, Chris Hemsworth’s biceps also look huge, as he’s set to play Thor once more in Doomsday.

When it comes to Tom Holland, he’s had more than a few notable experiences in the gym. He previously worked out with Jake Gyllenhaal – one of his Spider-Man: Far From Home co-stars – and Holland’s own competitive nature prompted him to go a bit too hard. Another former workout partner of Holland’s is Mark Wahlberg, who encouraged him to work out more while they were making Uncharted. Holland is certainly devoted, and one needn’t look further than his electricity-infused workout methods to understand that.

As of late, Holland has been filming the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and he’s been pumped about production. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video in which he opened up about his first day of shooting. What made that particular “day one” so special for Holland was the fact that fans were present on set and that he was able to interact with them.

That time for interaction with the fans is, of course, just one aspect of Tom Holland’s filming experience, though. With principal photography only just having started, Holland still has a lot of work ahead of him. Considering how he’s historically approached work, I’d expect him to give it his all. Those efforts may very well also include making sure that his abs remain as pristine as they were when he did that water plunge. Be sure to check out Holland (and possibly his abs) when Spider-Man: Brand New Day opens on July 31, 2026.