Do The Russo Brothers Have More MCU Plans After Avengers 5 And 6? The New Rumor

After Peter Parker stresses himself to keep New York safe in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fate of seemingly every other upcoming Marvel movie (and a large majority of major characters) will be affected by Anthony and Joe Russo’s Avengers: Doomsday, only for the status quo to get shaken up once again when Avengers: Secret Wars drops in 2027. It’s impossible to think about where the MCU will be at that point, but is it possible the Russos will still be involved?

According to a new rumor, the blockbuster-directing siblings could very well hitch their talents to yet another big-budget Marvel project, with the caveat that this hypothetical third movie may just be an extension of what we already know about. Per CosmicCircus and scooper Alex Perez when asked about any recent Secret Wars details:

Just the exploration of a two-parter. I can confirm through sources and evidence provided recently that the Russos have another Avengers film that they’re working on aside from Doomsday and Secret Wars. Based on their statements, there’s a chance it’ll involve splitting Secret Wars into two; however, it could also be the next Avengers installment.

Wowza boom-bowza! Even though we're obviously going to take those comments with the necessary grain of salt that comes embedded with all unverified reports, it would indeed be huge and then some for Marvel to confirm that the Russo brothers have agreed to remain at the helm for yet another Avengers-centric feature. Even if they haven't been involved with the MCU since Endgame, their value has been proven a million times over, and the buzz building up ahead of Doomsday is only helping.

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It's still way too early to even know which characters will survive long enough to still be called Avengers after Secret Wars, much less to guess what villains or comic storylines might be utilized. But that's only if the alleged third movie actually stands apart from its predecessor.

As the rumor notes, it's possible any noise about the Russos' third Avengers movie could actually play into the idea that Secret Wars will be split into two different features. That claim isn't all that unbelievable, considering Avengers: Endgame was initially Infinity War: Part 2 before the decision was made to go with a different moniker. Of course, that just makes me think that Kevin Feige would once again choose a fresh title rather than settling for an ordinal subtitle.

I really want to put on my theory cap and start making wild guesses, but it's just too early for all that. I'm also not sure who Spider-Man's big bad will be in Brand New Day, but it's definitely easier to make guesses about that one with its release just around the corner.

Avengers: Doomsday will bring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom across the multiverse on December 17, 2026.