Will Chris Evans Be Back Again For Secret Wars? The Wild Way We Found Out

Ever since the teaser trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday confirmed Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers , Marvel fans have been trying to figure out whether Captain America is back for one last mission or whether the actor's comeback extends beyond a single flick to even more upcoming Marvel movies . Well, we have finally gotten our answer, and it's in one of the least Marvel-like ways imaginable.

A fan-recorded Instagram video featuring Evans has been making the rounds online after the actor seemingly confirmed that he'll also appear in Avengers: Secret Wars. Not through a Hall H presentation or a carefully staged press release, but during what appears to be a Cameo video bought for a fan by her husband. In the clip, Evans discussed his upcoming schedule and revealed:

I start work on the next one in a couple months. I can't tell you how much I'm in the next one, but I'm in it. So there's that.

That's about as close to an official confirmation as fans are likely to get from Marvel this far out. And it's sure to excite the generations of fans out there.

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Steve Rogers' Story Apparently Isn't Ending With Doomsday

Evans is already expected to have a major role in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives on the 2026 movie calendar this December. But confirmation that he'll continue into Secret Wars immediately reignited debate about what Marvel ultimately plans to do with Steve Rogers.

Will this be the character's final farewell? Is Marvel preparing a permanent return? Or could this be one more Multiverse Saga appearance before the shield is passed again?

Those questions have become even more interesting because Evans isn't the only familiar face returning. Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU as Doctor Doom , while multiple Fox-era X-Men actors have reportedly joined the expanding cast. The next two Avengers movies increasingly look like a celebration of Marvel's cinematic history as they set up the future of the company's IP.

Of course, not everyone agrees that Steve Rogers should return permanently. Avengers: Endgame gave the character a heartfelt ending, and both The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Captain America: Brave New World attempted to establish Sam Wilson as the new Captain America .

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Still, Steve Rogers remains one of the MCU's most beloved characters, and Evans' return has generated enormous excitement.

(Image credit: Disney, Marvel Studios)

Secret Wars Could Be Getting Even Bigger

Meanwhile, another Marvel rumor continues to gain momentum. An insider recently claimed that Sadie Sink is "100%" playing Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with reports also suggesting the Stranger Things actress could continue into Secret Wars.

Nothing about Sink's role has been officially confirmed by Marvel, but speculation has only intensified as Brand New Day's marketing campaign ramps up. There have been several toy leaks revealing the character to have pink powers of some kind, only making fans more confident that we are about to see the actress take on one of the all-time favorite Marvel mutants .

That movie has already generated plenty of theories of its own. Recent promotional events featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya have teased the involvement of The Hand, though Marvel remains tight-lipped about exactly how the ninja organization factors into the story.

Honestly, I kind of love that we learned about Evans' apparent Secret Wars return this way. Marvel spends years constructing elaborate reveal strategies, only for one of its biggest stars to casually drop the information while talking to fans. It feels pretty fitting. After all, Steve Rogers has always been one of the MCU's most straightforwardly honest heroes.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives Dec. 18, with Avengers: Secret Wars following one year later. Between those films and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel's future is looking increasingly crowded with familiar faces. And one of those familiar faces remains Chris Evans.