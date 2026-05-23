I Have A Blade Question After Marvel Rumors Claim The Daywalker Is Appearing In Two Major Movies

It’s been a long road for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Blade, since the character’s solo film was announced back in 2019. Mahershala Ali’s Daywalker does have a vocal cameo in Eternals and appears as a supporting character (voiced by Todd Williams) on Marvel Zombies. Despite that, Ali’s solo film seemingly remains in limbo for right now. New rumors suggest, however, that the half-vampire warrior could appear in two big MCU films. WIth that, I now have a big question regarding those purported appearances.

What Two MCU Projects Is Blade Allegedly Being Featured In?

There are still several key titles on Marvel’s slate of upcoming movies though, of course, there are surely still productions the studio is working on that have yet to be revealed. As far as Eric Brooks (a.k.a. Blade) goes, it’s recently been rumored that he’ll appear in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars and, per a more recent piece of superhero gossip, he’ll also appear in a Midnight Sons movie This information comes by way of insider Daniel Richtman’s patreon (via ComicBookMovie).

Of course, all of this should be taken with a massive grain of salt, especially the Midnight Sons bit, given such a project has not been confirmed by Marvel. Still, Ritchman alleges that the previously mentioned vampire hunter will have a “big role” in that proposed flick. It would honestly make sense for the character to be in that film, given how long the character has been synonymous with that team of supernatural-tinged vigilantes across the comics.

It would also make sense for Ali’s antihero to appear in Secret Wars, which is apparently much different from other Avengers films. Anyone who’s read either of the Secret Wars comic book runs likely knows there are a lot of characters involved, and the MCU could easily follow suit in that regard. Even though the prospect of the Daywalker being involved in one of the movies is exciting, there’s still reason to wonder about one very important detail.

These Blade Rumors Prompt A Very Important Question

With Blade supposedly set to be utilized in two forthcoming MCU films, there’s one question we all really need to ask: Which version of the character are we going to see? I mean, given the multiversal nature of the MCU, fans could end up seeing either Mahershala Ali’s Eric or even Wesley Snipes’. My first thought would be that Ali’s iteration of the vampiric character would be involved in Secret Wars and Midnight Sons. However, the reemergence of Snipes’ beloved variant of Brooks may throw that into question.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Snipes was called upon by Ryan Reynolds to reprise his role as the vampire hunter for 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine. In the movie, Eric teams up with the titular protagonists along with others like Jennifer Garner’s Elektra and Channing Tatum’s Gambit to stop Cassandra Nova. Snipes’ surprise reprisal was lauded by fans and it also landed him a major record. With his appearance in D&W, Snipes earned the Guinness World Record for the longest stint playing a live-action Marvel character. It might seem more reasonable for Ali’s Brooks to appear in a Sons project but, in a post-Secret Wars continuity, the status quo could change.

As for Mahershala Ali’s Blade movie, some reports allege that the project is “dead” after having lost multiple directors and experienced various script changes. Nevertheless, cast member Mia Goth still expressed optimism about the film’s status around the fall of 2025, saying that Marvel still wanted “to make a great movie.” Personally, I hope the project still happens with Ali and that he does appear in another MCU movie like Midnight Sons. Nevertheless, who am I to count out Wesley Snipes at this point?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to open in theaters on December 17, 2027. In the meantime, fans can stream Deadpool & Wolverine alongside other MCU films using a Disney+ subscription.