See The Cool Message The Russos Dropped After Avengers: Doomsday Hulk-Smashed Record

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been going strong for nearly two decades, with new titles arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there are plenty of upcoming Marvel movies to look forward to, fans are most hyped for The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday. And that pair of acclaimed directors recently shared a message to fans after Doomsday's trailer quickly broke records online.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, with fan theories and rumors circulating for months. So it shouldn't be surprising that the movie's first full trailer essentially broke the internet when it arrived earlier this week. It's already gotten millions of views and the Russos took to Instagram to thank the fandom for their support. Their message reads:

A huge thank you to the best fans in the world! 500M trailer views in 24 hours 🤯 We can’t wait to share Doomsday with you. See you in theaters December 18th…

500 million is a truly wild sum of views, and is especially remarkable when you consider that Doomsday got there in just 24 hours. While there has been some concern over superhero fatigue after box office bombs like The Marvels, it's clear that folks are still invested in big crossover movies like The Avengers. We'll just have to see how it performs at the box office; Endgame became the highest grossing movie of all time upon its release. For now, the trailer is Disney's highest watched trailer of all time.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are super curious about what's coming in Avengers: Doomsday, so the trailer offered at least a taste of what the Russos have up their sleeves. That includes the Avengers crossing over with the OG stars of the X-Men movies, and fighting before presumably uniting against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

As a reminder, you can check out the trailer in its entirety below:

While I wasn't lucky enough to see the first Avengers: Doomsday footage at CinemaCon, it's thrilling that this full trailer has arrived. But as exciting as the action we're shown is, there are still countless questions about the movie's story. Luckily the promotional campaign has begun, so hopefully we'll be treated to more information and content as the project gets closer to its release this winter.

While Doomsday's trailer made history for its record-breaking performance, there is another Marvel movie that it beat. Namely the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, which got 718.6 million views within 24 hours. Clearly there's a ton of excitement about the next two super hero movies coming from the MCU.

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It was thrilling to finally see the Doomsday cast interact, and it should be fascinating to see how the interpersonal dynamics of the ensemble play out on the big screen.

Luckily the wait is nearly, over Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first up is Brand New Day, which will arrive July 31st. We'll just have to see if that movie does any set-up for the forthcoming crossover film.