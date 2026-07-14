The Russo Brothers Are Out Here Getting Asked About More Marvel Movies Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine that constantly treats fans to new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. All eyes are on the upcoming Marvel movies, especially Avengers: Doomsday and its sequel Secret Wars. Moviegoers are hyped about The Russo Brothers returning to the MCU for those titles, but they just keep getting asked if they'll do more Marvel movies afterward.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that The Russo Brothers are behind some of the best titles in the entire shared universe. That includes Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, and of course Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, with the latter becoming the highest grossing movie of all time. While appearing at SXSW in London (via Deadline) Anthony Russo responded to questions about their potential Marvel future, saying:

When we did Endgame, it was our fourth Marvel film [and] we had completed a story arc that we began in The Winter Soldier, and for us that was intended to be an ending.

This makes a ton of sense. Endgame's ending wrapped up a number of stories, including Cap's happy ending and the death of both Iron Man and Black Widow. So no one would have blamed The Russos for retiring from Marvel forever. Luckily for fans, they ended up being convinced to return for the next two Avengers movies.

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Anthony Russo went on to share how they're approaching Doomsday and Secret Wars, which will tell another full storyline. In his words:

I will say this – the stories that we are focused on now [are] complete. Doomsday and Secret Wars speak with one another as two films, and they form a complete expression. Whether or not we all collaborate with Marvel beyond that, it’s certainly a possibility but right now the narrative vision is just through Secret Wars at this point.

While The Russo Brothers aren't setting any rules about their involvement in the MCU moving forward, it sounds like they're approaching their third and fourth Avengers movie as one narrative. Only time will tell if they're convinced to do more Marvel projects after Doomsday and Secret Wars are both released.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but that'll change when it hits theaters hits coming December. Moviegoers are largely in the dark about its contents, but The Russo Brothers have earned good will among among fans that's helping to buoy excitement. Hopefully we are treated to more footage (and a full trailer) sooner rather than later.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. As for Secret Wars, it is set to follow suit on December 17th, 2027. Hopefully they won't mark The Russos' last time directing a Marvel movie.