Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Says Doctor Doom Is 'Obsessed With’ One Hero (And I’m Shocked It’s Not Reed Richards)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently puts out new content for fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, resulting in countless theories and rumors about what The Russo Brothers' blockbuster will include. And a new rumor claims that Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is "obsessed" with one hero, and it ain't Reed Richards. Let's break it all down.

Because what we know about Avengers: Doomsday is so limited, fans have been filling in the blanks online. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order can't wait to see the Fantastic Four interact with Doctor Doom, but a report from scooper MTTSH claims that the villain will instead be focused on Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. It reads:

Doctor Doom is reportedly OBSESSED with Steve Rogers in Avengers Doomsday, and will show little to no interest in Reed Richards.

Well, I'm interested. If this rumor ends up being legit, it sounds like we'll see lots of scenes between RDJ and Chris Evans in the forthcoming blockbuster. This would likely be thrilling for longtime fans, although some might be surprised if the movie doesn't build to a conflict between Doctor Doom and Reed Richards. After all, he's typically known as a Fantastic Four villain in the comics and other media.

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While he wasn't included in the Doomsday cast announcement, the brief but impactful Captain America teaser confirmed Evans was returning to the MCU as his signature character. And if this rumor is to be believed, he'll be Doom's biggest target.

(Image credit: Disney, Marvel Studios)

Of course, it's more than possible that the above rumor won't end up being legit. Lots of Marvel fans are throwing everything at the wall, thanks to how little we actually know about Doomsday's contents. But with the movie's December release getting closer, I have to assume that we'll be treated to more content and actual trailer soon. At least that's what I'm hoping.