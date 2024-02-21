'Dune: Part Two' Review: A Sequel That *Almost* Lives Up To The Original
The 'Dune' sequel might be grander and more complex, but that doesn't necessarily make it better than the original.
Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler and Florence Pugh is finally coming to theaters across the globe. The long-awaited sequel dives deeper into the world of Dune, both its themes on religion and politics, and takes us through the dense chapters of the famous novel's second half. Managing Editor Sean O'Connell was able to see the film ahead of its release, and is here with his spoiler-free review as you get prepared for your trip to the theater.
Video Chapters:
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:37 - Much Deeper, More Detailed...And Quite Complex
00:03:51 - The Cast Is Bigger And Somehow Even Better Than Ever
00:06:35 - 'Dune' May Edge Out 'Part Two' But Just Slightly...
00:08:24 - Final Thoughts And Star Rating
00:10:10 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
