Reactions To Andor Season 2 Are So Overwhelmingly Positive And It Should Be Enormously Satisfying For Star Wars Fans: ‘I Cried, I Cheered, I Laughed, I Gasped’

News
By published

The premiere date is not far, far away.

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor Season 2.
(Image credit: Disney+)

There are plenty of upcoming Star Wars series headed our way, but one of the most highly anticipated is, without a doubt, Andor Season 2. The upcoming 12 episodes will cover the remaining four years before Cassian Andor’s appearance in Rogue One, which means the series is ending after this season. Some lucky critics have already had the chance to screen episodes before it hits the 2025 TV calendar on April 22, and their first reactions are pretty exciting.

CinemaBlend has been bringing you all the latest from the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, including coverage from the Andor Season 2 panel, but let’s take a look at some of the overwhelmingly positive first reactions from those who have seen the new episodes. That would include critic Darren Mooney, who says he can’t stop thinking about the “beautiful, incredible, transcendental” second and final season. Mooney writes on X (Twitter):

Andor Season Two is phenomenal. ‘Andor’ is the best franchise television show since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.’ It is easily one of the three best ‘Star Wars’ things ever. The second season is thoughtful, methodical, ambitious, literate. Best thing I’ve seen on TV this year.

Critic Zach Pope says this installment is “1000 percent” better than Season 1, and like the critic above, this Star Wars fan hasn’t been able to stop thinking about it, and he predicts that won’t change anytime soon, writing on X:

Andor Season 2 is a masterpiece The defining swan song of the Rebellion era riveting, intense, emotional I'm left speechless. A brilliant full circle that deepens not just Rogue One, but the entire original trilogy & that ending Pure perfection I’ll be thinking about it all year

Jordan King also gives Andor Season 2 — which will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription — a vote for best TV show of the year, saying:

Andor … is the best TV you will see this year, and cements the show’s place in my all-time Top 5. It’s mature, it’s knotty, it’s uncompromising, and it’s emotional in ways you won’t see coming. And *that* arc? Astonishing.

The trailer gave fans plenty of reasons to get excited, and it sounds like fans won’t be disappointed. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo is positively gushing over this “miracle” of a season, writing:

I’ve seen ALL of Andor season 2 and it’s both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general. I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It’s a miracle.

LIVE FROM TOKYO’S STAR WARS CELEBRATION

Darth Vader threatening Princess Leia in A New Hope

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Visions Volume 3 release date and spinoff announced
Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson reunite at Ahsoka panel
Ryan Gosling movie announced at The Mandalorian/Grogu panel
Darth Maul spinoff series and more coming from Lucasfilm Animation

Nick Iarriccio writes that this isn’t just a good series in regards to a galaxy far, far away; it’s great television overall, from the writing to the acting. Prepare to be emotionally devastated. In the critic’s words:

I’ve seen all of Andor season 2 — and it’s phenomenal. It cements Andor as not just peak StarWars, but peak television. Brilliantly written, beautifully acted, and emotionally devastating. A masterclass in storytelling.

Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric also uses the word “masterclass” to describe the upcoming series. Although some parts of Season 2 are “uneven,” the story is ultimately both ambitious and powerful. The critic writes:

Andor S2 is a MASTERCLASS in slow-burn storytelling — GROUNDED, GRIPPING, and deeply focused on the personal sacrifices behind the rebellion. The structure is ambitious, sometimes uneven, but ultimately powerful. This is proof Star Wars thrives through genre, not nostalgia.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
From the complete Star Wars franchise to animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault and documentaries from National Geographic. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

View Deal

While many of the first reactions are centered around the writing and the plot that — if you’re watching the Star Wars movies in order — will lead us into Rogue One, Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast praises the performances, specifically of those portraying Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma — who Tony Gilroy says is in for a “hellacious Season 2.” Gagliardi says:

Andor S2 is the BEST Star Wars PERIOD! Tony Gilroy delivers a raw, gripping, & unflinchingly dark story that redefines the galaxy far, far away. Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly unleash fierce, emotionally charged performances that demand your attention. A Star Wars masterpiece.

It sounds like there’s plenty for Star Wars fans to be excited about, and thankfully you don’t have to wait long to get the first dose of Andor Season 2. The first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22, with the streamer releasing three episodes each Tuesday thereafter.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about star wars

First Look At Visions Volume 3 Panel Announces Release Date And Anime Spinoff At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog

Hayden Christensen And Rosario Dawson Reunite During The Ahsoka Panel At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog

I Don’t Know What Happened With Bayley Being Pulled From The WrestleMania Card, But There’s A Larger WWE Problem I Need To Talk About
See more latest
Most Popular
Anthony Mackie eyes his surroundings suspiciously with shield in hand in Captain America: Brave New World.
Anthony Mackie Headed To The Avengers: Doomsday Set In A Powerpuff Girls T-Shirt, And I Approve Of These Fandoms Colliding
Khloé Kardashian in pink suit coat, top and sunglasses back before Barbicore craze.
’The Prettiest In Pink.’ Khloé Kardashian Rocks A Sweet Bubblegum Mini Dress And Knee High Boots To Perfection
Dana Carvey portrays Joe Biden on the Saturday Night Live Season 50 premiere, as Maya Rudolph (as Kamala Harris) stands behind him.
Dana Carvey Reveals The Moment He Knew HIs SNL Impression Of President Biden Was Doomed
Side-By-Side of Shrek, HTTYD and Kung Fu Panda Trailer stills.
A Fan Asked The Internet To 'Kill' One DreamWorks Franchise, And The Number Of People Saying How To Train Your Dragon Is Blowing My Mind
Tony Todd stands near a door in conversation in Final Destination Bloodlines.
'That's New.' Final Destination: Bloodlines' Directors Share The Major Change To How 'The Movies Work,' And I’m Even More Excited Now
Anime-style dark side user with red lightsaber in Star Wars: Visions
First Look At Visions Volume 3 Panel Announces Release Date And Anime Spinoff At Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 - Live Blog
Alfonso Ribeiro and Will Smith on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air screenshot.
Will Smith Reveals What He Learned While Working With Fresh Prince Co-Star Alfonso Ribeiro, And This Is A Great Lesson
Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire
‘I’ll Never Forget It’: Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire Co-Star Recalls Having Deep Conversations With Him And What He Learned On Set
Roy Kent in Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein Was Asked About Returning For Ted Lasso Season 4, And His Analogy About A Dead Cat Coming Back To Life Is Weirdly Fitting
The Thunderbolts* team looks up in shock from a wrecked city street.
I Was Surprised To Hear Thunderbolts* Director Hint At How The Movie Connects To Avengers: Doomsday