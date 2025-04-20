Reactions To Andor Season 2 Are So Overwhelmingly Positive And It Should Be Enormously Satisfying For Star Wars Fans: ‘I Cried, I Cheered, I Laughed, I Gasped’

There are plenty of upcoming Star Wars series headed our way, but one of the most highly anticipated is, without a doubt, Andor Season 2. The upcoming 12 episodes will cover the remaining four years before Cassian Andor’s appearance in Rogue One, which means the series is ending after this season. Some lucky critics have already had the chance to screen episodes before it hits the 2025 TV calendar on April 22, and their first reactions are pretty exciting.

CinemaBlend has been bringing you all the latest from the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, including coverage from the Andor Season 2 panel, but let’s take a look at some of the overwhelmingly positive first reactions from those who have seen the new episodes. That would include critic Darren Mooney, who says he can’t stop thinking about the “beautiful, incredible, transcendental” second and final season. Mooney writes on X (Twitter):

Andor Season Two is phenomenal. ‘Andor’ is the best franchise television show since ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.’ It is easily one of the three best ‘Star Wars’ things ever. The second season is thoughtful, methodical, ambitious, literate. Best thing I’ve seen on TV this year.

Critic Zach Pope says this installment is “1000 percent” better than Season 1, and like the critic above, this Star Wars fan hasn’t been able to stop thinking about it, and he predicts that won’t change anytime soon, writing on X:

Andor Season 2 is a masterpiece The defining swan song of the Rebellion era riveting, intense, emotional I'm left speechless. A brilliant full circle that deepens not just Rogue One, but the entire original trilogy & that ending Pure perfection I’ll be thinking about it all year

Jordan King also gives Andor Season 2 — which will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription — a vote for best TV show of the year, saying:

Andor … is the best TV you will see this year, and cements the show’s place in my all-time Top 5. It’s mature, it’s knotty, it’s uncompromising, and it’s emotional in ways you won’t see coming. And *that* arc? Astonishing.

The trailer gave fans plenty of reasons to get excited, and it sounds like fans won’t be disappointed. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo is positively gushing over this “miracle” of a season, writing:

I’ve seen ALL of Andor season 2 and it’s both Star Wars at its absolute best and a triumph of storytelling in general. I cried, I cheered, I laughed, I gasped. It’s smart, sophisticated, propulsive, entertaining and hugely resonant. Everything you want & more. It’s a miracle.

Nick Iarriccio writes that this isn’t just a good series in regards to a galaxy far, far away; it’s great television overall, from the writing to the acting. Prepare to be emotionally devastated. In the critic’s words:

I’ve seen all of Andor season 2 — and it’s phenomenal. It cements Andor as not just peak StarWars, but peak television. Brilliantly written, beautifully acted, and emotionally devastating. A masterclass in storytelling.

Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric also uses the word “masterclass” to describe the upcoming series. Although some parts of Season 2 are “uneven,” the story is ultimately both ambitious and powerful. The critic writes:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Andor S2 is a MASTERCLASS in slow-burn storytelling — GROUNDED, GRIPPING, and deeply focused on the personal sacrifices behind the rebellion. The structure is ambitious, sometimes uneven, but ultimately powerful. This is proof Star Wars thrives through genre, not nostalgia.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

From the complete Star Wars franchise to animated classics straight from the Walt Disney Vault and documentaries from National Geographic. Wholesome entertainment for all the family, starting at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

While many of the first reactions are centered around the writing and the plot that — if you’re watching the Star Wars movies in order — will lead us into Rogue One, Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast praises the performances, specifically of those portraying Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma — who Tony Gilroy says is in for a “hellacious Season 2.” Gagliardi says:

Andor S2 is the BEST Star Wars PERIOD! Tony Gilroy delivers a raw, gripping, & unflinchingly dark story that redefines the galaxy far, far away. Diego Luna & Genevieve O’Reilly unleash fierce, emotionally charged performances that demand your attention. A Star Wars masterpiece.

It sounds like there’s plenty for Star Wars fans to be excited about, and thankfully you don’t have to wait long to get the first dose of Andor Season 2. The first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22, with the streamer releasing three episodes each Tuesday thereafter.