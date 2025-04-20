Reactions To Andor Season 2 Are So Overwhelmingly Positive And It Should Be Enormously Satisfying For Star Wars Fans: ‘I Cried, I Cheered, I Laughed, I Gasped’
The premiere date is not far, far away.
There are plenty of upcoming Star Wars series headed our way, but one of the most highly anticipated is, without a doubt, Andor Season 2. The upcoming 12 episodes will cover the remaining four years before Cassian Andor’s appearance in Rogue One, which means the series is ending after this season. Some lucky critics have already had the chance to screen episodes before it hits the 2025 TV calendar on April 22, and their first reactions are pretty exciting.
CinemaBlend has been bringing you all the latest from the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, including coverage from the Andor Season 2 panel, but let’s take a look at some of the overwhelmingly positive first reactions from those who have seen the new episodes. That would include critic Darren Mooney, who says he can’t stop thinking about the “beautiful, incredible, transcendental” second and final season. Mooney writes on X (Twitter):
Critic Zach Pope says this installment is “1000 percent” better than Season 1, and like the critic above, this Star Wars fan hasn’t been able to stop thinking about it, and he predicts that won’t change anytime soon, writing on X:
Jordan King also gives Andor Season 2 — which will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription — a vote for best TV show of the year, saying:
The trailer gave fans plenty of reasons to get excited, and it sounds like fans won’t be disappointed. Germain Lussier of Gizmodo is positively gushing over this “miracle” of a season, writing:
Nick Iarriccio writes that this isn’t just a good series in regards to a galaxy far, far away; it’s great television overall, from the writing to the acting. Prepare to be emotionally devastated. In the critic’s words:
Justin Lawrence of Geekcentric also uses the word “masterclass” to describe the upcoming series. Although some parts of Season 2 are “uneven,” the story is ultimately both ambitious and powerful. The critic writes:
While many of the first reactions are centered around the writing and the plot that — if you’re watching the Star Wars movies in order — will lead us into Rogue One, Anthony Gagliardi of The Movie Podcast praises the performances, specifically of those portraying Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma — who Tony Gilroy says is in for a “hellacious Season 2.” Gagliardi says:
It sounds like there’s plenty for Star Wars fans to be excited about, and thankfully you don’t have to wait long to get the first dose of Andor Season 2. The first three episodes premiere on Disney+ on Tuesday, April 22, with the streamer releasing three episodes each Tuesday thereafter.
