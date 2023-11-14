Dwayne Johnson Shares Personal Reason For Not Wanting To Run For U.S. President (Yet), And I Totally Get It

Dwayne Johnson has said that he is not (currently) interested in running for political office, but the fact that he could do such a thing at all is a topic that is interesting to a lot of people. It keeps coming up, and after discussing the fact that multiple political parties met with The Rock about a potential run, he explained why he’s decided against it, at least for now.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Johnson explained that, while running for office might be in his future, he’s not going to do it now because he has two young daughters. He’s not interested in any career path that makes it harder for him to be a dad, because he’s already experienced what it’s like to not watch his kid grow up once. Johnson said…

I think down the road for sure. I’ve said this before, I’m a proud girl dad. I have a 22 year-old, I have a seven, and I have a five. So they’re all age ranges. And my 22 year-old, I like to say we grew up together. At that time I was wrestling full time, 230 dates, 200 wrestling matches a year. So I was always gone. I know what that’s like, to have an occupation that takes me away from being a daddy. And this time around with my seven and five year-old, I want to be a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me. So I want to be around

As a “girl dad” myself, I can totally get this point of view. “Being there” is part of the deal when you have kids. And Johnson, it seems, feels like he missed something the first time around. He knows that the process of running for office, never mind actually winning, would become not just a full-time job. But one that would consume his life for years and he’s just not willing to do that.

Johnson already has a job that could potentially take him away from his family for long periods, as he moves from one movie set to another. But he makes sure he’s home as often as possible. We see plenty of Instagram posts of The Rock with his family, having fun with his kids, trying, and failing, to convince his youngest that he is Maui in Moana. He is making sure that he is playing his role as a dad. Check out his full comments below.

But Johnson doesn’t rule out the possibility of running in the future. In 10 or 15 years, once his kids are older, if the interest from the public in President Rock is still there, we might actually see Dwayne Johnson run for office.