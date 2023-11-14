Dwayne Johnson Shares Personal Reason For Not Wanting To Run For U.S. President (Yet), And I Totally Get It
There's been a lot of talk about The Rock running for President, but there's a very simple reason why it won't happen (right now).
Dwayne Johnson has said that he is not (currently) interested in running for political office, but the fact that he could do such a thing at all is a topic that is interesting to a lot of people. It keeps coming up, and after discussing the fact that multiple political parties met with The Rock about a potential run, he explained why he’s decided against it, at least for now.
In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Johnson explained that, while running for office might be in his future, he’s not going to do it now because he has two young daughters. He’s not interested in any career path that makes it harder for him to be a dad, because he’s already experienced what it’s like to not watch his kid grow up once. Johnson said…
As a “girl dad” myself, I can totally get this point of view. “Being there” is part of the deal when you have kids. And Johnson, it seems, feels like he missed something the first time around. He knows that the process of running for office, never mind actually winning, would become not just a full-time job. But one that would consume his life for years and he’s just not willing to do that.
Johnson already has a job that could potentially take him away from his family for long periods, as he moves from one movie set to another. But he makes sure he’s home as often as possible. We see plenty of Instagram posts of The Rock with his family, having fun with his kids, trying, and failing, to convince his youngest that he is Maui in Moana. He is making sure that he is playing his role as a dad. Check out his full comments below.
But Johnson doesn’t rule out the possibility of running in the future. In 10 or 15 years, once his kids are older, if the interest from the public in President Rock is still there, we might actually see Dwayne Johnson run for office.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee
By Laura Hurley
By Megan Behnke
By Mick Joest