Elizabeth Holmes’ Doc Uncovered Her Husband Tweeting In Her Honor. He Did It Again Ahead Of Release

The new Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary You Can See Everything finally hit the 2026 movie schedule after weeks of hype, and it did not disappoint. Some of the early hype for You Can See Everything even came from Elizabeth Holmes’ own X account. Now that I've seen the documentary, I feel confident in hedging it was almost certainly her husband, Billy Evans, who thought up the tweet and posted it, just as we saw him doing in the new A24 release. The reactions to the tweet made it clear that people don’t believe Holmes herself had anything to do with it.

It’s a simple one-sentence tweet, posted on October 5:

I really don't think you are ready for this docOctober 6, 2026

It’s worth noting that Evans had not seen You Can See Everything before posting that. Fielder confirmed in a Q&A after a screening in LA that Evans did not watch the film ahead of its release. Evans and Holmes were working closely with the filmmakers, during production, but Fielder added that “communication broke down” at some point because Evans was trying to exert too much control over the final product. If you've seen the movie, this is hardly surprising.

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Having seen the movie, one of the best of the year, I might add, I have to wonder if it is actually Evans who was not ready for the documentary. It’s not like he gets the most glowing edit in the movie. In many ways, he is the villain. Or at least one of them. He is shown to be overly controlling of Holmes in the movie, as seen in one already-famous egg-beating scene in the movie. Just as he takes control of cooking breakfast, he’s also admitted to taking control of Holmes’ X account.

As Evans admits in the movie, before Holmes reported to prison in Bryan, TX, in May 2023, she signed over power of attorney to him. That includes control of her social media account. He has been posting on it ever since. Sometimes, he said in the doc, it's tweets that Holmes reportedly sends to him in an email, and he copies and pastes them. Other times it’s just things Evans wants to tweet, and often they can be confrontational. People have caught on now, as many of the replies to the tweet point out. Replies like “We know it’s you, Billy,” “Get off this account, Billy,” and “How’s it going, Billy?”

He does push back on a couple of things in the thread, including arguing the blood testing machine that Holmes’ company, Theranos, “invented” does indeed work, and that Amanda Seyfried’s performance in The Dropout, which you can watch with a Hulu subscription, wasn’t good, giving it a 3/10.

Evans hasn’t posted since that tweet on October 5th, and given both the success of the movie, finishing second in the weekend’s box office results, and the negative light in which he is portrayed in the movie, I wouldn't be surprised if he were to lay low for a little while.