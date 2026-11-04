I Read Through Billy Evans' Confessional, And He'd Like To Explain All That Sniffing

It could be argued that the breakout star of You Can See Everything is Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans. He plays a big part in the documentary, which is the surprise hit of the 2026 movie schedule. The A24 release, co-directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has a lot of WTF moments, and quite a few come from Evans. One of those moments comes when he admits that he’s been posting on X as Holmes from her account.

This week, Evans took to his own X account to do an AMA (Ask Me Anything), and one of the most-asked questions was about all the sniffling Evans was doing in the second half of the movie. He poked holes in one theory that fans brought up and insisted that he has been dealing with allergies since the movie Texas, where Holmes is serving her sentence in a Federal prison for her fraud convictions.

Evans answered a lot of questions over a couple of hours, and one question that came up multiple times in the AMA asked why he was sniffing so often. X user asked, and Evans responded that it was kids and allergies:

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Solo parenting 2 toddlers, you are sick approx 75% of days. Allergies in Austin, TX are no joke. I take Claritin daily. Much less sniffling.

This was followed by another user asking if it was cocaine, and Evans was clear that it wasn’t, answering the user with “Never been a fan.” At another point, someone else asked the same question, and he had a similar response (along with a William Huang joke):

1) I love William Huang 2) I moved to Texas. The cedar here is no joke.

Evans also got into other things about You Can See Everything, including admitting that he does not regret making the movie, though he never answered a question as to why he and Holmes chose Fielder to direct the project. That’s a question even Fielder himself hasn’t been able to answer.

Evans also explained why, as he reveals in the movie, he has power of attorney over Holmes’ affairs. He was clear that it had nothing to do with posting from her X account (which he also insists Holmes is completely fine with), but rather to handle things on the outside while Holmes is serving her time. That is one of the things that actually makes sense to me.

It’s an interesting AMA, and I’d love to see Evans do it again. I’d really like to know more about what he thinks about the documentary, and if there is anything that was left out that frustrates him. He admits that a lot of footage was left on the cutting room floor, of course. In the meantime, I’ll continue tracking anything and everything about You Can See Everything, including all the reactions, its Oscar chances, and everything else.