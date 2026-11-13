Elizabeth Holmes’ Partner Is A Villain In You Can See Everything. I’m Shocked By His Thoughts On It

In You Can See Everything, Elizabeth Holmes’ partner, Billy Evans, isn’t portrayed in the best light, to put it mildly. The hit A24 release, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, doesn’t exactly cast either Holmes or Evans in a positive light. It turns out, though, that Evans actually loves the film. I was positively shocked by that admission from him. He’s talked about the movies in various places, including doing an AMA on Reddit a couple of weeks ago, but until an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings that the show teased today on Instagram, he hasn’t really said what he thought about it. Now he has.

In the teaser for the interview, which will air this Sunday (November 15) as part of the 2026 TV schedule, reporter Matt Gutman asks Evans what he thinks of the documentary, and Evans unequivocally says he “loves” it. When pressed by Gutman about being presented as a villain, Evans says:

I would have preferred for that not to be the case, but it's entertainment. You know, I didn’t get to control that.

Guttman pushes it further, asking if Evans is ok with the entertainment being at his expense, saying the box office hit makes him “truly look like a conniving manipulator, a villain,” which Evans agrees with, saying he looks “crazy” in the movie. That’s not important to Evans, according to him. He says:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I think that my goal was to have people see Elizabeth. And when I watch that movie, I see the person that I love and exactly who she is.

As I’ve written before, every time I learn something new about the film and the people in it, like Evans, I find myself more and more dumbstruck by it. The movie itself has plenty of WTF moments, but how everyone involved has reacted to the public’s reactions is just as fascinating. While I was certainly familiar with Holmes and Fielder, Evans was someone I knew nothing about, and seeing him through the movie and after the movie has added a whole new level to this crazy story.

I always say the best movies are the ones that stick with you for days after you first see them, and this one has stuck with me for weeks. As the weeks have gone on, I’ve grown to appreciate the movie, which hit the 2026 movie schedule a month ago, more and more.

I really can’t wait for the movie to hit a streamer (likely it’ll be available with an HBO Max subscription), so I can watch it again and break it down even more after all I’ve seen and read about it, like this interview. It’s so easy to compare it to an onion, with the many layers that can be peeled back, and I know that seeing it only once, and going in fairly blind at that, means there is plenty more to discover in all its nuances.