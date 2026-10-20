Nathan Fielder Spoke To Elizabeth Holmes From Prison Just Prior To Doc Release. What She Told Him Fascinates Me

You Can See Everything, the latest release from A24, hit the 2026 movie schedule over the weekend, and praise for the Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim-directed documentary is almost universal. CinemaBlend's Jessica Rawden called it the best movie she’s seen this year, and I’m inclined to agree. It’s amazing.

One question that almost everyone (including me) has after seeing the movie is: why did Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans allow–and even seek out–the filmmakers to make this documentary? Fielder was recently asked about that in an interview with Wired, and he revealed what Holmes told him in a phone call from prison just a week before the movie was released. His answer was simple, Holmes said:

I trust you.

Anyone who has seen anything by Fielder might call him a fantastic entertainer, a magician, or a genius, but I don’t think I would trust him, exactly. Not that he’s dishonest (a claim Holmes can’t make herself), but because he’s so good at getting things out of people that they might not want to reveal. He does it over and over in You Can See Everything with Holmes and Evans, even in scenes where nothing is said. It’s brilliant, of course, but that’s as a viewer of the documentary.

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Fielder obviously built that trust with Holmes over the weeks and months that this film was made, before the convicted fraudster reported to prison in Texas to serve her 11+ year sentence. As seen in the movie, for a time, Holmes and Fielder stayed in touch after her incarceration began. Before that call a couple of weeks ago, they hadn’t spoken. Fielder explains:

Well, actually—on Friday last week—I looked at my phone in the morning and saw I had two missed calls, and on the voicemail transcript it said that it was a call from the prison. I have not heard from her. She has not called me in over six months. I have not heard from her in any way. But I missed the calls, and then, as I was looking at my phone, a third call came in from the same number.

Fielder answered the call, and the two spoke. In the conversation, they discussed the movie, and Fielder asked if she had heard or read anything about it (she likely won’t see the movie for some time). According to Fielder:

She told me that she had seen some stuff, but most things she just isn't seeing, so she's heard things, but she hasn't really read anything. And then, at the end, she said to me, ’I trust you.’

Honestly, as I read what Fielder said, I was immediately thrown back into the feelings I had while watching You Can See Everything. One of those feelings was bewilderment over the film ever getting made in the first place. Astonishingly, Fielder and Oppenheim pulled it off.

Now it’s crushing at the box office (and Evans is tweeting about it), it’s sure to be among the most talked-about films of 2026. See it if you haven't yet.