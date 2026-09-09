When the trailer for You Can See Everything, the upcoming A24 documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, dropped last weekend, pretty much everyone was left saying, “WTF did I just watch?” Now, after a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival, critics are still saying the same thing, but adding that it’s an absolutely incredible project from directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Some are even calling it an Oscar contender, and not just for Best Documentary. Here’s what those who have seen it are saying.

(Image credit: A24)

Like Nothing They’ve Ever Seen

Very little of the movie is seen in the trailer, but what is shown is incredibly gripping. It’s just Fielder and Holmes having an almost intimate moment on camera as Fielder interviews the now-imprisoned fraudster (she started her sentence after this was filmed). Now that the movie has screened, critics are floored. Matt Neglia of NextBestPicture.com tweeted about it, and I wasn't expecting the word "unparalleled" to be sued:

What the fuck did I just watch? One of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen. YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING is Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s unparalleled, full-access look into Elizabeth Holmes’s life leading up to her imprisonment. Shocking, expansive, and revealing, depending… pic.twitter.com/pTNAZU7MLvSeptember 7, 2026

Cortlyn Kelly of IndieWire wrote a glowing review of the film and, based on her take, audiences are really going to need to check this out:

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Almost immediately, it’s evident that 'You Can See Everything' pushes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking, and somehow, even after 174 minutes, it leaves us hungry and curious for more.

Las Vegas-based critic Daniel Howat describes the movie as “a work of genius” in a reaction filled with praise:

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING is maybe the most hysterical, shocking, insane documentary I’ve ever seen.Endlessly thought-provoking, it’s a deep dive into Elizabeth Holmes and the nature of truth and deception, with Nathan Fielder imbedded right inside their family.A work of genius.September 7, 2026

It’s basically impossible to find even a middling review of this 174-minute documentary that it seems no one saw coming (including me). Like others, I’m not super familiar with Nathan Fielder’s previous projects, other than The Rehearsal. However, he is getting universal praise for his ability to blur the lines between the real and surreal in You Can See Everything.

Writing for RogerEbert.com Tomris Laffly used more than a few strong adjectives to describe Fiedler's film:

A triumphant, riveting, and continually shape-shifting piece of creative non-fiction with curiosity and a playful sense of uncomfortable humor that will be no surprise to anyone familiar with Fielder’s work, it’s the kind of documentary that is persistently inquisitive and skeptical.

Angie Han agreed in her review for The Hollywood Reporter:

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It ends up asking, with plenty of humor but no small amount of wisdom, what “accuracy” would even look like in the first place.

Perhaps the highest praise (and all of these reviews are positive; my guess is that it’ll open at 100% fresh when Rotten Tomatoes opens the scoring) came from music producer Erik Nordgren, who saw the film at Telluride:

YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING is easily the best film of the year for me, arguably on my best of the decade list. It turns from an uneasy as hell doc into something structurally, stylistically, and formally even more shocking. Like nothing I’ve ever seen. Best Director type shit 🫣 pic.twitter.com/Q6irveNswiSeptember 7, 2026

Usually, when a great documentary comes out, the Oscar discussion begins and ends with one category: Best Documentary. However, it seems that many critics think You Can See Everything could work its way into more categories. From the early reviews, that could even mean being included in the 10 Best Picture nominees, but we have a long way to go before that happens.

The movie is expected to hit the 2026 movie schedule sometime in October, but A24 has not announced a release date yet.