I Can't Get Over The Wild Adjectives Being Used To Describe The New Elizabeth Holmes Documentary After Its Surprise Screening
Pretty much all the critics agree it’s wild and fantastic.
When the trailer for You Can See Everything, the upcoming A24 documentary about Elizabeth Holmes, dropped last weekend, pretty much everyone was left saying, “WTF did I just watch?” Now, after a surprise screening at the Telluride Film Festival, critics are still saying the same thing, but adding that it’s an absolutely incredible project from directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. Some are even calling it an Oscar contender, and not just for Best Documentary. Here’s what those who have seen it are saying.
Like Nothing They’ve Ever Seen
Very little of the movie is seen in the trailer, but what is shown is incredibly gripping. It’s just Fielder and Holmes having an almost intimate moment on camera as Fielder interviews the now-imprisoned fraudster (she started her sentence after this was filmed). Now that the movie has screened, critics are floored. Matt Neglia of NextBestPicture.com tweeted about it, and I wasn't expecting the word "unparalleled" to be sued:
Cortlyn Kelly of IndieWire wrote a glowing review of the film and, based on her take, audiences are really going to need to check this out:
Las Vegas-based critic Daniel Howat describes the movie as “a work of genius” in a reaction filled with praise:
It’s basically impossible to find even a middling review of this 174-minute documentary that it seems no one saw coming (including me). Like others, I’m not super familiar with Nathan Fielder’s previous projects, other than The Rehearsal. However, he is getting universal praise for his ability to blur the lines between the real and surreal in You Can See Everything.
Writing for RogerEbert.com Tomris Laffly used more than a few strong adjectives to describe Fiedler's film:
Angie Han agreed in her review for The Hollywood Reporter:
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Perhaps the highest praise (and all of these reviews are positive; my guess is that it’ll open at 100% fresh when Rotten Tomatoes opens the scoring) came from music producer Erik Nordgren, who saw the film at Telluride:
Usually, when a great documentary comes out, the Oscar discussion begins and ends with one category: Best Documentary. However, it seems that many critics think You Can See Everything could work its way into more categories. From the early reviews, that could even mean being included in the 10 Best Picture nominees, but we have a long way to go before that happens.
The movie is expected to hit the 2026 movie schedule sometime in October, but A24 has not announced a release date yet.
Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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