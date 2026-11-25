The Nathan Fielder/Lance Oppenheim co-directed hit documentary You Can See Everything, which has done huge box office numbers on the 2026 movie schedule, does a very deep dive into Elizabeth Holmes after Theranos. Now, everyone from former employees to psychologists is weighing in on Holmes both before and after her fraud convictions led to a long prison sentence that she is currently serving in Texas. Recently, one of Holmes’ assistants, Aria Marinelli, from the early days of Theranos, appeared on the Assistants vs. Agents podcast and spoke about a few red flags she saw in her short time working for the disgraced CEO.

Marinelli worked for Holmes at Theranos in 2009, which lands right in the middle of the company’s history, which was founded in 2003 and collapsed in 2016 before going completely out of business in 2018. Holmes went to prison in 2023. Marinelli wasn’t at the company long, by the sound of things, but did work directly for Holmes in her time with the Silicon Valley startup that promised big things with what we now know was a completely fraudulent blood-testing machine (a machine Marinelli says she never even laid eyes on until seeing You Can See Everything).

In the interview, she highlights a few things that made her question whether she wanted to be part of the company and if what they were doing was legitimate. According to Marinelli, the suspicions started even before she accepted the job, as she explained:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I went and looked through old emails just to see if I was remembering correctly, and it turns out I was. So this is [an email to] a mentor of mine. I said: ‘It's looking like I have to get Theranos an answer tomorrow regarding their offer. It expires at COB, and they've already extended it once. I'm very hesitant to accept because the work and the work environment are really not my ideal next step. Something about it doesn't sit right, I guess.’

She went on to explain that pretty early on, there was never a lot of talk about what the company was trying to do with the machine. In typical Silicon Valley style, according to Marinelli, most of the talk was about stock shares, IPOs, and how much money they could all make. That was something else that didn’t sit right with her.

Not only did Marinelli never see the now-infamous device, but she never saw a blood testing lab at all and was worried that despite famous names on the board of directors, there seemed to be no one with medical knowledge. That also raised concerns for her, as she explained:

The biggest thing was that there was no lab. So I had noticed that there were no doctors on the board, and that's, again, been talked about ad nauseam, but I was willing to dismiss that as maybe they were just getting started, right? And I remember just being told, ‘Oh, it's off-site,’ but I never saw anybody in that time frame that was working in a lab or that was from that lab.

The final straw for Marinelli was when she was tasked with tracking down one of the company’s machines from the Army, which was supposedly testing it. Through multiple emails and phone calls, she seemed to be a wild goose chase, with everyone pointing to other people, and no one knowing where the device actually was. Marinelli told host Warner Bailey:

Everyone [at Theranos] is very secretive, very, you know, shielded in how they're speaking about this thing. I doubt they would just ship it off to someone and not have them have a concerted program around testing it. So that, to me, was kind of the last flag that I was willing to put up with.

Marinelli also gave her honest impression of Holmes, and it wasn’t all negative, but she did mention that she thought The Dropout, the series starring Amanda Seyfried that can be seen with a Hulu subscription, is a fair portrayal of Holmes as Marinelli knew her. She also praised You Can See Everything and seems to have real sympathy for Holmes, saying, “everyone has to lie at that level.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One of the many interesting and brilliant things about You Can See Everything is that everyone sees something different in it, including the people who worked for Holmes and Theranos, and I don’t think this is the last time we’ll hear from people who worked with her and knew her. Especially as this movie continues to get Oscar buzz and will continue to be in the cultural zeitgeist for some time.