Obsession’s Test Audiences Had A Major Gripe, And I’m So Glad The Director Stuck To His Guns
Curry Barker talks Obsession's test screenings.
The more I think about it, the more I realize Obsession is my favorite project on the 2026 movie schedule so far. It’s pretty much perfect. But every movie is the result of a long list of production choices that have to go right along the way. Writer/director Curry Barker just revealed how test screenings led to its final form, and what a great story!
On Friday night, Curry Barker and our Freaky Nikki, Inde Navarrette, returned to the place where Obsession first premiered about a year ago to reflect on the film with fans. Here’s what he revealed at this year's Toronto International Film Festival screening:
Audiences at Obsession test screenings were frustrated with Bear, which is how it’s supposed to be. But Barker did decide to do reshoots after getting this feedback. As he added, per Deadline:
Wow, I love this behind-the-scenes insight from Curry Barker. Rather than cater to their requests to have Bear be perhaps a more sympathetic character, he took a hard right. As the screening’s moderator added, Bear is a “passive antagonist” who’s in the wrong greatly because of his inaction.
Curry Barker has spoken before about Bear’s arc as a character. In the Obsession DVD commentary, the writer/director said that he thinks Bear is “in denial” for most of the movie. He also said that in the beginning it’s easier for Bear to believe that Nikki “really does like him” than to accept the horrors he’s inflicted on his friend.
While Obsession could have been about a more active character who is trying and failing to help Nikki get better, it wouldn’t be the same. Much of what makes it so good and scary is Bear allowing his wish with Nikki to work in his favor for a while.
Thankfully, Curry Barker made the right decisions with Obsession. It’s not only one of my favorites of the year, but one of the big success stories among 2026's movies. The film has racked up $515 million worldwide against a production budget of $750k. And now it's even getting some award buzz.
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You can watch Obsession right now for yourself with a Peacock subscription or on VOD and physical platforms. You can also look for Nikki at Universal Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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