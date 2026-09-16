Sandra Bullock Recalls Dolly Parton Dropping A Wild Ad-Lib While Filming Miss Congeniality 2

I can’t get enough of people sharing stories about Dolly Parton, who recently passed away at the age of 80, and I hope they keep coming. Since Parton's passing, I've heard and read comments from several celebrities who have opened up about the time they spent with the late singer and, each time, it never fails to make me emotional. A fact that is proven once again after hearing Sandra Bullock recall Parton dropping a wild ad-lib amid Miss Congeniality 2 production.

When Bullock stopped by Live with Kelly and Mark to dish about the audience-pleasing Practical Magic 2 , the titular couple naturally asking Bullock about her time working with Parton. And, of course, the pair sought to get Bullock's take on what made the country singer so special. Bullock had nothing but praise to shower on her late co-star, and what stands out from her experience on the 2005 film involves one of its funniest scenes. The Oscar winner recalled:

We had a moment with her on set. There’s a scene where I tackle her — I didn’t tackle the real Dolly —and then flip her over, and that’s the real Dolly. And I sort of sit on her to prove that it’s not Dolly. And I was poking the boobs to go, ‘See it’s not the real Dolly.’ Her ad-lib line, and you probably have to cut this, she goes, ‘Get off me you fucking pervert!’ …. It just came out, and it was beautiful. But we were like, ‘We can’t use that.’

The scene Bullock describes involves FBI Agent Grace Hart chasing down someone she thinks is the Dolly Parton impersonator responsible for kidnapping her friends. (Keep in mind the sequel is largely set in Las Vegas, so the scenario makes more sense. However, the joke is that it’s the real Parton who gets tackled, and she actually has a few lines in the scene even. The line that made it into the film was: “What are you doing!? That hurts!” While it’s not as funny as the ad-lib that includes that expletive, the brief moment still allowed the singer to show off her comedic timing.

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Hearing behind-the-scenes stories like that one can be fun, but what I really love about Sandra Bullock's sentiments is how she describes Parton as a person. It's widely know that Parton wasn’t one to mince her words and, even now, celebrities have been quoting the advice she gave them . Even Kelly Ripa had a unique memory of Parton as “the best smelling celebrity” thanks to the singer’s Avon collection. But it’s Bullock who describes the singer best:

I’ve never been in the presence of a human being who no matter what room she walked in, it was like everyone took the same breath. There was not one person that didn’t love that human being. And she was the same way outwardly…. She was a bridge.

This isn’t the first time Bullock has discussed about her time with the singer on the Miss Congeniality sequel since she passed on August 25. She previously shared her favorite memory of Parton , which involved a pink tour bus and sleeping side-by-side. Parton’s death shocked the public , as the icon kept her illness private because “she would not have wanted her fans worried about it.” While it's sad that she's no longer with us, stories like Bullock's help to keep her memory alive and shed light on who she was as an artist and a person.

See Dolly Parton and Sandra Bullock's funny scene -- sans the f-bomb -- by watching Miss Congeniality 2, which is available to buy or rent on digital platforms.