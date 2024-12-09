‘Thirty Of Them Were On My Bare Chest.’ Emma Corrin Gets Candid About The Real Rats In Nosferatu, And Even The Quotes Make Me Cringe

Emma Corrin, arguably best known for their acclaimed turn as Princess Diana on Netflix's life-mirroring drama The Crown, has proven they’re not eager to shy away from challenging roles. However, their latest experience on the set of Robert Eggers’ highly anticipated Nosferatu might just take the cake for sheer discomfort. The upcoming horror film, a reimagining of F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent classic, is steeped in unsettling visuals and chilling atmosphere — elements Eggers is known for. But according to Corrin, the real horrors were found not in the script, but on set, where they had to work closely with dozens of live rats.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Corrin opened up about their experience filming a scene for the 2024 movie schedule release that involved 30 live rats crawling across their bare chest, and the description of the ordeal is enough to make anyone squirm. As they put it:

Thirty of them were on my bare chest. Honestly, I was being very brave about it. I was very much stoic, being very British about it, really. And then we were in the scene, and I had no top on, and it was just horrible. The smell is something that you can’t imagine. And the incontinence was a thing that I really didn’t expect, but was terrible… It was grim. And yeah, they loved my hair, so they would go and sit in the wig and get all up in my face. Do you watch I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!? You know when they had to put their hand in the box with the tarantulas? It was a bit like that, I won’t lie.

As if that description wasn’t vivid enough, Corrin’s experience wasn't made any easier by their co-stars in the horror, so to speak. The “co-stars” in question — the aforementioned 30 rats — presented challenges that extended far beyond a typical day on set, or even a typical on-set problem.. While Corrin approached the ordeal with humor, Eggers confirmed just how unpleasant the conditions were for the Deadpool & Wolverine star:

Rats are incontinent, so they were defecating and urinating on her, take after take. That’s difficult.

Few actors would likely sign up for this level of discomfort, but it’s a testament to Corrin’s dedication to their craft. Eggers, known for his painstaking attention to detail in films like The Witch and The Lighthouse, is known for pushing boundaries in the name of art.

The full team behind Nosferatu went all in on their commitment to authenticity. From achieving the perfect moonlit visuals, to enduring uncomfortable challenges — such as, for example, working with 30 incontinent rats — their dedication is impressive and will be a wonder to behold on the big screen. Based on early buzz from critics, this will not only be a horror remake that doesn’t suck but could very well rank among the best horror movies in recent years.

Whether Corrin’s chilling rat scene makes it into the final cut or not, it’s safe to say the anecdote will remain seared into fans’ memories—and perhaps their nightmares. Nosferatu flies into theaters on December 25, and if this behind-the-scenes tale is any indication, audiences are in for a horror film with some real teeth.