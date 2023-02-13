Nosferatu: Everything We Know About Robert Eggers' Remake Of The Horror Classic

Released in 1922, F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu is often considered not only one of the best horror movies of all time , but also one of the most influential cinema classics to ever hit the big screen. The unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, which made some key but too subtle changes to the source material in an attempt to not pay royalties, has spent the vast majority of its existence in the public domain. But unlike Night of the Living Dead, another horror classic in the public domain , which has been remade countless times over the years, there have only been a couple of retellings of the frightening story over the past century. That, however, will soon change.

At some point in the near future, Robert Eggers, the visionary director behind modern horror classics like The Witch and The Lighthouse, will turn his attention to Nosferatu in a star-studded affair that will cross off a major item on the filmmaker's bucket list. Here is everything we know about the Nosferatu remake at this point in time.

Focus Features, which is releasing Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu remake, has yet to reveal a release date at this point in time, but expect to hear more over the course of the next few months.

The Nosferatu Cast Includes Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, And Willem Dafoe

The original Nosferatu featured an unforgettable performance by Max Schreck as the terrifying Count Orlock, a role that saw the German actor transform into a silent, deadly, and eerie vampire. This time around, it will be Bill Skarsgård, who has built up a strong resume over the past half-decade with roles like Pennywise in It and Keith Toshko in Barbarian. In September 2022, Deadline revealed that Skarsgård, who is set to appear alongside Keanu Reeves in the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, had been cast in the iconic role, with Lily-Rose Depp playing the object of his desires.

In January 2023, Deadline also reported that Willem Dafoe, who previously worked with director Robert Eggers on The Lighthouse, was attached to appear in an undisclosed role. Coincidentally, this will be the second movie based on Nosferatu that will feature Dafoe, as the actor previously appeared in the 2000 meta horror comedy Shadow of the Vampire, in which he played Schreck. Nicholas Hoult is also set to appear in the upcoming horror remake.

At one point in the film’s development, Anya Taylor-Joy, who broke out in Eggers’ 2015 horror film, The Witch, was set to appear in the movie alongside Harry Styles, but both have since dropped out .

Nicholas Hoult Is ‘Really Looking Forward’ To Working On Nosferatu Because Of Robert Eggers’ Passion

Nicholas Hoult, who has another vampire-centric feature on the way with the upcoming Renfield, has made it sound like he’s really excited to be working on Nosferatu, citing in an interview with Collider Robert Eggers’ passion for the project and previous works:

I am a fan of the original, but I think knowing Robert’s work and knowing that he’s wanted to make this film and tell this story — I think he’s been obsessed with it since he was about eight years old, he told me. So when it means that much to him personally and knowing what he’s created with ‘The Northman’, ‘The Lighthouse’, and ‘The Witch’, I’m like, his version of that story is something that I, as a fan, would be excited to see, so to get to go make it with him is something I’m really looking forward to.

And, while Hoult’s character has yet to be revealed, seeing the actor in another horror role, especially after The Menu, will surely be a treat.

The Nosferatu Remake Will Follow A Young Woman As She Is Targeted By An Ancient Evil

When reporting on the casting of Bill Skarsgård and Lily-Rose Depp in September 2022, Variety reported that the remake will follow a young woman as she becomes the target of an ancient evil after the mysterious being meets and becomes obsessed with her, bringing untold horror with him.

About The Original Nosferatu

The original Nosferatu, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2022, was an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula novel and an early example of German Expressionism, according to Britannica . Though there were several changes made to the story – the vampire was named Count Orlock, he wasn’t charming as depicted in the novel, and he could only be killed by being exposed to sunlight – the movie’s producers were sued by Stoker’s estate in a case that would nearly result in Nosferatu disappearing completely.

The Nosferatu Remake Has Been In The Works For Nearly A Decade

There is no telling when Nosferatu will see the light of day, but Eggers has been working on bringing the movie to life for the better part of a decade. In July 2015, Variety announced that the filmmaker, whose feature film debut, The Witch, had opened at Sundance only a few months earlier, had been tasked with writing and directing the remake . Despite him going on to work on movies like The Lighthouse and The Northman over the past several years, it appears as if Count Orlock has continued to lurk in the shadows of the filmmaker’s mind, as the project is finally coming to fruition.

Robert Eggers Has Been Obsessed With Nosferatu Since He Was Kid

While there have been some great horror remakes over the years, for the most part, these movies often fall short of the original and come off as hollow shells of the source material. Though Eggers admitted that a remake isn’t that necessary, he did tell Collider in 2015 that he has long been fascinated by the original, saying:

It’s a masterpiece and it really doesn’t objectively need to be done, but I’ve been obsessed with that film since I was a little kid.

When asked if the movie would be a silent film like the original, Eggers joked that if someone wanted to see that version, F.W. Murnau “already made a great one.”

Production Will Reportedly Begin In Prague In February 2023

Eggers’ long-awaited remake of the horror classic will reportedly enter production in late February 2023. According to Production Weekly (via the Prague Reporter ), the film shoot will reportedly get underway in Prague and surrounding areas throughout the Czech Republic, though specifics were not provided. Expect to hear more, and see on-set photos in the weeks and months to come.