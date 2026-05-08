I Wish I Could Have Been A Fly On The Wall When Nicholas Braun's Agent Pitched Sheep Detectives With Hugh Jackman: 'Hear Me Out'
This is a movie like no other.
There are a number of exciting movies hitting theaters this weekend, including Kyla Balda's The Sheep Detectives. The book to screen adaptation features an all-star cast, and is a comedy murder mystery that's a mixture between Babe and Knives Out. Nicholas Braun plays bumbling local police officer Tim Derry in the new movie, and spoke to CinemaBlend about the way his agent convinced him to join the unconventional project.
Critics have been praising The Sheep Detectives, thanks to its mixture of comedy and moving story of grief. Braun is one of the main human characters and, as you can see above, the Succession star told me how he got involved. As he put it:
He's not wrong. The Sheep Detectives has SO much going for it on paper. Director Kyle Balda's credits include beloved Illumination films like Minions and Despicable Me 3, while writer Craig Mazin has recently worked on acclaimed TV projects like Chernobyl and The Last Of Us (streaming with a HBO Max subscription). Add in an emotionally-driven story and a stellar cast of actors led by Hugh Jackman, and it's not wonder why Braun ended up signing on. And he seems particularly proud of how the story was brought to life.
The Sheep Detectives trailer definitely highlighted the comedy that comes from the cast of Sheep as they try to solve their Shepard's murder. But the story is also very much about grief, and the importance of honoring those feelings, rather than pushing them down. Nicholas Braun went on to speak to me about the movie's balance of heart and laughs, saying:
While at first glance The Sheep Detectives just looks like a fun comedy with talking sheep, it's so much more than that. Like Nicholas Braun, I was moved by its story, and how it handled difficult subjects like grief. And I think it might join the ranks of kids movies that devastate audiences, such as The Lion King or Up. Although I think the movie is also worth watching for anyone who has ever lost a loved one.
The Sheep Detectives is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Nicholas Braun is joined by some A+ live-action talent including Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Galitzine, and Hong Chau. And that's to say nothing of its voice cast.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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