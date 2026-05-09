Stanley Tucci Made A Comment About Working With Emily Blunt On The First Devil Wears Prada That Made Me Realize How Much Time Has Passed

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hit theaters a week ago as part of the 2026 movie schedule and absolutely smashed the box office . This comes as no surprise, given the original cast, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci, all returned for the sequel. Fans have been craving a follow-up to the 2000s classic for years, and I know it's been a while since the first Devil Wears Prada. But Stanley Tucci recently made a comment about working with Emily Blunt that made me realize just how much time has passed.

The red carpet at The Devil Wears Prada 2’s New York premiere was more than just a celebration–it was a proper runway. After brutally bashing their red carpet looks from 2006 , the core four redeemed themselves, with Anne Hathaway in a stunning satin red Louis Vuitton dress and Emily Blunt in a huge pink couture Schiaparelli gown . Fashion is certainly a clear visual indicator of how much time has passed between the two movies, but I’m actually more struck by Stanley Tucci telling Entertainment Tonight what made him nostalgic on the set of TDWP 2:

Oh I suppose being with Emily, because she was only 22 at the time, and now my older children with my late wife are 24 and 26, and she is their aunt.

It took me a second to digest this sentence, too, don’t worry. I know it’s been 20 years since The Devil Wears Prada came out, but hearing it put in terms of age really has me shook. At the time of the original movie’s premiere, Tucci’s oldest child, Isabel Tucci, was only 6 years old. Now she’s 26, four years older than Emily Blunt was when she first worked with The Hunger Games actor.

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I don’t think I realized how young both Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt were in The Devil Wears Prada. Both Oscar-nominated actresses were only 23 years old when they originated their roles as Miranda Priestly’s assistants, Andrea Sachs and Emily Charlton. As one of the best movies of the 2000s , it was The Smashing Machine actress’s breakthrough role, although it had a somewhat stagnating effect on Tucci’s buzzing career .

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Clip - "Personal Assistant" (2006) - YouTube Watch On

Though they did not work together again on a movie until this sequel, Blunt and the Conclave actor have remained very close friends, although calling her an aunt to his children is more than just a term of endearment.

For those unaware, Tucci got remarried a few years after his wife died to none other than Emily Blunt’s sister, Felicity Blunt. The lovebirds first met at the original Devil Wears Prada premiere in 2006, and were reintroduced at the Jungle Cruise actress’s wedding to John Krasinski in 2010. Despite a 21-year age gap between Tucci and Felicity Blunt, the two have been married for nearly 15 years, and share two kids together, in addition to Tucci’s three kids from his marriage with the late Kate Tucci.

Saying a lot has changed in the two decades between The Devil Wears Prada and its successful new sequel is a bit of an understatement, but all that matters is that all parties involved seem very happy. Both the Quiet Place actress and The Lovely Bones actor expressed how happy they were to work together again, although Blunt did say spending so much time with her brother-in-law and his cooking was not good for her couture diet .

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