As Remarkably Bright Creatures Hits Netflix, The Same Word Keeps Coming Up In Critics’ Reviews
And no, it’s not ‘remarkable’ or ‘bright.’
Following 2022’s Where the Crawdads Sing, director Olivia Newman is back with another book-to-screen adaptation — Remarkably Bright Creatures. The drama was adapted from Shelby Van Pelt’s bestselling novel of the same name and is available to stream now with a Netflix subscription. Critics screened the movie ahead of its release, and the same word keeps coming up in the reviews.
Sally Field stars as Tova, a widow who confides in the octopus Marcellus (voiced by Alfred Molina), who lives at the aquarium where she cleans at night. Tova forms an unlikely bond with Lewis Pullman’s Cameron, who has his own issues to overcome. This one will hit you right in the feels, if the Remarkably Bright Creatures trailer is any indication, and pretty much all of the reviews I’ve read come with a warning to keep tissues nearby. They also keep using the word “warm” to describe the new Netflix movie.
‘Warm And Rather Wonderfully Old-Fashioned’
Pete Hammond of Deadline praises the cast of Remarkably Bright Creatures, which hit the 2026 movie calendar on May 8, saying that Sally Field balances some heavy emotions with a light, maternal touch opposite Lewis Pullman, while Al Molina is the perfect voice for the octopus. The special effects are remarkable in their own right, resulting in a flick that’s both “warm and rather wonderfully old-fashioned.” Hammond says:
Not that we have to be told that Sally Field is an amazing actress, but the critics did anyway!
‘Sedate And Traditionally Heartwarming’
Matt Zoller Seitz of RogerEbert says Sally Field is so strong that in her most vulnerable scenes, even her fellow castmates seem awestruck by her performance. The movie is “sedate and traditionally heartwarming” — like a Hallmark movie about people healing their psychic wounds — earning 2.5 out of 4 stars from the critic, who writes:
Hmm, I never thought about an octopus slithering before. With that many legs?
‘Warmly Funny, Tearfully Touching’
Angie Han of THR notes that while Sally Field and Lewis Pullman are great on their own, they’re “even more winsome together.” Their chemistry is “crackling,” turning this imperfect flick into a “warmly funny, tearfully touching” experience. Han says:
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These reviews of Remarkably Bright Creatures are really making a movie night in sound great. The critics continue…
‘Like A Warm Hug’
Molly Freeman of ScreenRant calls the adaptation a “quirky, deeply heartfelt film,” with Sally Field capturing both her character’s detached persona and bone-deep grief. With Lewis Pullman’s endlessly charming Cameron and Al Molina making Marcellus an utter delight to watch and listen to, Remarkably Bright Creatures is “like a warm hug.” More from the review:
Having an octopus narrator does seem to separate the movie from the pack a bit, though critics note the use of plenty of clichés.
‘Enjoy A Little Cry And A Warm Hug’
Megan Lachinski of Next Best Picture rates Remarkably Bright Creatures 7 out of 10, calling it “engaging and heartwarming,” with the human leads’ scenes together being the best in the movie. Lachinski continues:
There are lots of promises of cozy feels, warm hugs and even some hot chocolate that have me excited for a Netflix movie night. The movie overall has a 71% Rotten Tomatoes score, so the majority of reviews seem to be positive.
If you want to check out Remarkably Bright Creatures, the movie is available to stream now on Netflix.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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