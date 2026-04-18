I Love The Cool Story Behind How Jaafar Jackson Debuted His Moonwalk

Many who've already seen Michael have shared some stellar reactions to Jaafar Jackson’s performance as his late uncle. Jaafar's work is arguably one of the big reasons so many are exited or curious about the release of the Michael Jackson movie directed by Antoine Fuqua. While I think the movie is sure to stir up a range of thoughts amongst moviegoers, one detail that’s undeniable about the movie is how Jaafar embodies the King of Pop, and his electric moonwalk is just one aspect of his performance worth celebrating. So, let’s talk about the cool way he debuted it.

When CinemaBlend spoke with Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King, I asked the filmmakers about the first time they saw their Michael Jackson complete the iconic move. Here’s what King recalled:

We would go to Michael's home, where Jaafar kind of would hang out and rehearse. And, I think he invited us over [to see him moonwalk].

Look, I expected the auditions of Michael would require every actor to moonwalk in and out of the casting office but, apparently, the creative team trust that Jackson would already have the move down upon being cast. It’s pretty wild as is how Fuqua, King and co. didn't see Jackson do the dance until he was hired, but I think what’s even more impressive is Jaafar taking on the move in the actual home of Michael Jackson. I wonder if the up-and-coming actor felt spending more time there during rehearsals would help him embody his uncle?

Also, the home we’re talking about is Hayvenhurst, which is a two-acre estate in Encino, California initially purchased by Michael Jackson’s father, Joe Jackson, back in 1971 and later bought out by Michael. There’s a lot of history within those walls, and it's allegedly the place where the King of Pop developed his own moonwalk before debuting it during the taping of the TV special Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever in 1983.

Hayvenhurst remains under the ownership of the Michael Jackson estate, so it’s not odd that Jaafar Jackson was there. Still, it's definitely poetic that the home is can now be marked as location of Jaafar's moonwalk debut. Ahead of Michael, you can check out Jaafar nailing the moonwalk, along with the presence of Michael Jackson, as part of a recreation of that Motown special:

Michael Music Clip - Billie Jean (2026) - YouTube Watch On

Jaafar Jackson recreates a lot of famous Michael Jackson moments as seen in the Michael trailer. And, if you’re curious which of his hits are in the movie, the soundtrack’s list of songs has been revealed. So, with all of that in mind, know that the moonwalk, performed to "Billie Jean" is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great music in Fuqua's film.

Michael opens in theaters nationwide on April 24 amid the 2026 movie schedule. Fans can also read up on other upcoming music biopics in the meantime.