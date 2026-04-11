The Michael Jackson Movie Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Hyping The Movie Up: 'Genuinely Uncanny'
The latest music biopic is getting high praise.
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Now that April is in full swing, the anticipation for the Michael Jackson biopic is standing out among the 2026 movie releases. The movie, which hits theaters in a couple of weeks, just premiered in Berlin, Germany, and the first reactions that have been published online have a lot of good things to say about Antoine Fuqua’s Michael.
There have been a lot of music biopics over the years, with mixed results. Based on the first comments on Michael, this one might be a winner. Check out what @LiamTCrowley of ScreenRant had to say:
Colman Domingo plays Michael Jackson’s father, Joe, who pushed his sons in the direction of music careers starting with forming the Jackson 5, but was allegedly physically abusive with them. Along with big praise for his supporting performance, there’s a lot of love for Jaafar Jackson as Michael. As @AndrewJ626 of Discussing Film wrote on X:Article continues below
Jaafar Jackson is the 29-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson. As you’ll see, he’s consistently named as the highlight of the biopic, which covers the King of Pop’s early life and success through to the 1980s, as the soundtrack has revealed. The Michael trailer offers a good preview of the newcomer’s look and mannerisms as the “Thriller” singer. Check out what @HunterBVideo wrote:
While there’s definitely a lot of positive comments, so far we’ve heard a few nitpicks – “pacing woes” and the above comment suggests the ending is another weak spot. That being said, That Hashtag Show’s @JuniorFett couldn’t rave enough about it with these words:
This next reaction from @therealsupes is particularly excitable about the biopic. Take a look:
Michael has long been in the works from Lionsgate, and recently it was reported that the movie underwent huge reshoots after the original ending was deemed “unusable.” This is due to legal issues with the movie depicting a subject of sexual allegations against Michael Jackson. It sounds like the overhaul might pay off given the first reactions to the movie. Here’s one more comment from @ShowbizSimon:
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Michael is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who famously directed films like Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy. The movie’s script comes from John Logan, who penned the likes of Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo, Skyfall and Spectre. It’s also produced by Graham King, who previously was behind the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, along with the Michael Jackson estate being involved. You can check it out yourself on April 24.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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