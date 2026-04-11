The Michael Jackson Movie Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Hyping The Movie Up: 'Genuinely Uncanny'

Now that April is in full swing, the anticipation for the Michael Jackson biopic is standing out among the 2026 movie releases. The movie, which hits theaters in a couple of weeks, just premiered in Berlin, Germany, and the first reactions that have been published online have a lot of good things to say about Antoine Fuqua’s Michael.

There have been a lot of music biopics over the years, with mixed results. Based on the first comments on Michael, this one might be a winner. Check out what @LiamTCrowley of ScreenRant had to say:

#MichaelMovie is why we go to the movies. Thriller, Beat It, etc recreated to perfection - genuinely couldn’t resist a head bump and finger tap at any moment. Makes you smile where it wants to, wince where it needs to. Colman is your earliest supporting actor candidate. Some pacing woes, but strong stuff all around. Can’t wait to see this one with a crowd. HEE HEE.

Colman Domingo plays Michael Jackson’s father, Joe, who pushed his sons in the direction of music careers starting with forming the Jackson 5, but was allegedly physically abusive with them. Along with big praise for his supporting performance, there’s a lot of love for Jaafar Jackson as Michael. As @AndrewJ626 of Discussing Film wrote on X:

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If there's anything to give Jaafar Jackson and Antoine Fuqua credit for, it's that they weren't interested in doing an easy recreation of MJ's life. The two genuinely capture how MJ was a deeply lonely individual who was scarred by fame, showing his flaws alongside the good. It would have been easy to get someone who can do all the dance moves and mimic MJ's voice, but Jafaar can do all of that while delivering a truly grounded performance that feels vulnerable. It’s genuinely uncanny how much he feels like the real MJ at times.

Jaafar Jackson is the 29-year-old nephew of Michael Jackson. As you’ll see, he’s consistently named as the highlight of the biopic, which covers the King of Pop’s early life and success through to the 1980s, as the soundtrack has revealed. The Michael trailer offers a good preview of the newcomer’s look and mannerisms as the “Thriller” singer. Check out what @HunterBVideo wrote:

#Michael features two absolutely smashing performances, Jaafar Jackson is ELECTRIC in his role, while Colman Domingo is monstrous as Joe Jackson. The ending leaves a bit to be desired, but the journey there is fascinating and fitting of the greatest entertainer of our time.

While there’s definitely a lot of positive comments, so far we’ve heard a few nitpicks – “pacing woes” and the above comment suggests the ending is another weak spot. That being said, That Hashtag Show’s @JuniorFett couldn’t rave enough about it with these words:

#MichaelMovie is one of the best music biopics I've ever seen! Jaafar Jackson is Dazzling and Mesmerizing and truly embodies Michael Jackson. Colman Domingo is Spectacular and shows why he's one of the greats. Incredible musical sequences and performances makes this a must watch

This next reaction from @therealsupes is particularly excitable about the biopic. Take a look:

It’s perfect. Jaafar Jackson gives the performance to beat for the rest of the year. I can’t say enough about it. The voice, the dancing, the heart & soul are all there & it was magic. Entire theater was singing & dancing the whole way through. The ultimate love letter to Michael fans. This is the movie we wanted.

Michael has long been in the works from Lionsgate, and recently it was reported that the movie underwent huge reshoots after the original ending was deemed “unusable.” This is due to legal issues with the movie depicting a subject of sexual allegations against Michael Jackson. It sounds like the overhaul might pay off given the first reactions to the movie. Here’s one more comment from @ShowbizSimon:

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Jaafar Jackson’s flawless performance in #MichaelMovie is alchemic. He’s 100% convincing as Michael Jackson. The attention to detail and the recreations of iconic moments like Thriller are next level. John Logan's script offers drama and playful levity that keep Michael grounded.

Michael is helmed by Antoine Fuqua, who famously directed films like Training Day and The Equalizer trilogy. The movie’s script comes from John Logan, who penned the likes of Gladiator, The Aviator, Hugo, Skyfall and Spectre. It’s also produced by Graham King, who previously was behind the Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody, along with the Michael Jackson estate being involved. You can check it out yourself on April 24.