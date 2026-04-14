‘They Just Start Screaming.' The Michael Jackson Biopic Filmed Its Immersive Stadium Concert Scenes With Jaafar Jackson And 400+ Extras
"It was a lot of love."
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If you’ve ever wished you could see the late Michael Jackson in concert, one of the upcoming 2026 movies, Michael, will get you close to the experience thanks to Jaafar Jackson’s incredible performance as the King of Pop and the production’s commitment to recreating his presence. When CinemaBlend talked to the filmmakers of the Michael movie, they told us about what it was like to film stadium concert scenes in front of hundreds of extras.
Jaafar Jackson is the nephew of Michael Jackson, and has already been receiving high praise from the movie’s first audiences for a “flawless” performance. Here’s what director Antoine Fuqua said about what it was like to film the Michael Jackson concert scenes with 400+ extras and a full band on stage with him:
Oh, and this was on Jaafar’s first day on the production by the way! While the job of extras is basically to act in a background capacity, as the Michael director told us, there was zero need for the extras to play off anything. They were genuinely reacting to his performance. As Fuqua added that he thinks the extras didn’t know “what to expect” from Jaafar, along with these words:
The first performance that was filmed for Michael was “Bad”, which you’ll find later in the movie, since the movie covers his career from childhood through to the 1980s. This story really speaks to how much work Jaafar Jackson and the production put into making people feel like they were really seeing the late pop star. The filmmakers even told us that they didn’t necessarily seek out Michael Jackson fans when casting the extras either. As producer Graham King also told us:
Talk about a great first day at work for Jaafar Jackson. The Michael movie covers a ton of famous songs from Jackson’s career as shown by the movie’s soundtrack track list and the Michael trailer teases how audiences will get to see iconic moments recreated like the Jackson 5 days, Thriller music video and more. You can also check out an awesome clip from the movie that shows off Jaafar Jackson’s fancy footwork.
Michael also stars Colman Domingo as Michael Jackson’s father Joe, Nia Long as his mom Katherine and Miles Teller as his manager John Branca. You can see it in theaters on April 24.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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