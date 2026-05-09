Marshals’ Gil Birmingham Has The Exact Same Dutton Ranch Question I've Been Asking

As soon as I realized that Marshals and Dutton Ranch would be airing around the same time, I quickly started to wonder if Kayce and Beth Dutton would talk about each other on their respective shows. While I know the potential for crossover is slim in these first seasons, I figured they might bring each other up. However, while Marshals hasn’t backed away from its Yellowstone connections, it also hasn’t embraced its arguably strongest one, and Gil Birmingham and I have the same question about this.

During my interview with Thomas Rainwater actor Gil Birmingham, I brought up the fact that both Marshals and Dutton Ranch will be airing on the 2026 TV schedule at the same time. With that in mind, I asked if he’d had a chance to speak with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser about their spinoff and the potential for the two shows to crossover. In response, he reflected on the idea and then posed a question:

No, but it is an interesting thing. I haven't talked to either one of them. I mean, they're down in Texas, so when people ask, you know, ‘Do you think there could be a crossover?’ I'm sure it's possible. But for Rainwater, I don't know what he would be doing down there – get his land back there too. But it'd be interesting. Yeah, but why isn't [Beth] having contact with, you know, Kayce? They’re still on good terms.

That’s what I’ve been saying! While Rip has been name-dropped on Marshals, there have been no deep conversations or mentions of Kayce’s sister and their relationship on the CBS show.

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Now, before Marshals began, I had wondered if it would distance itself from Yellowstone, and if that were the case, I’d understand the lack of reference to Beth and Rip. However, the series has not done that at all. Jamie and John’s deaths have been mentioned multiple times, and the history of Taylor Sheridan’s original modern Western has a big impact on Kayce’s new chapter.

So, the fact that he’s not talked to his sister is a bit hard to believe. As Birmingham said, they left on good terms at the end of Yellowstone. Beth and Kacye came together to sell the ranch to Broken Rock, and they both moved on with their lives in good ways. As the only living children of John, it feels a bit odd to me that they’re so distant now.

I guess that may change with Dutton Ranch. Maybe Kayce will be mentioned here and there. However, I also wouldn’t be too surprised if his time as a marshal wasn’t brought up. Like Marshals, this spinoff is trying to establish a new era for these Duttons, so I get it if they don’t want to connect themselves to the greater universe too deeply (yet).

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes Yellowstone shows like Marshals and the upcoming spinoff Dutton Ranch.

Thankfully, Luke Grimes has said he’d be down for a crossover, and Kelly Reilly has hope she’ll get to reunite with her former co-star. So, it’s not like they’re intentionally avoiding each other; in fact, they’ve very actively said that it’d be fun to have Kayce and Beth reunite somehow. Therefore, the siblings’ maintaining their relationship is not out of the question at all.

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