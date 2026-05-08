'Please Wish Me Luck': Brendan Fraser Gets Real About Getting In Shape For The Mummy 4

It’s official, Brendan Fraser is returning to his iconic role of Rick O’Connell for The Mummy 4, and I can’t wait. The movie is slated to come out in a year and a half, and the actor is getting ready to enter prep for the film – which sounds like it will include a lot of gym time.

When Fraser appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to promote Pressure, which is among upcoming 2026 movie releases, The Mummy 4 came up. And he had this to say:

Please wish me luck. I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape.

It’s been twenty-seven years since the first The Mummy movie came out and nearly twenty since the third movie, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. So the actor is a bit out of practice when it comes to starring in an action film. But as he shared on the late night show, he’s going to try his hardest to get in shape to reprise his beloved role.

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For The Mummy 4, he’ll be reuniting not only with Rachel Weisz’s Evie but John Hannah – who played her brother Jonathan. He also said the movie will get the “band back together” as well, so we expect more returning actors. When asked about if he was expecting to play the role again, he said this:

I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But look, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations — I should probably stop talking like this, because I don’t want to give everything away.

Fraser has apparently been asked by fans for years about going back to the franchise, and was ultimately interested in going back to a role that’s “brought a lot of people together” over the years. The movie is in the hands of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, who previously revived the Scream franchise along with making the Ready or Not films. I'm so curious about how the horror-comedy leaning filmmakers will handle the sequel.

Fraser’s comments about what to expect from The Mummy 4 also heavily suggested he and the cast would be back in Egypt for this fourth installment. That’s in line with what we’ve heard previously about how movies are set to film in the UK and Morocco.

We expect Fraser will be in training mode after he’s had a chance to see through the press tour for Pressure, which has the actor playing General Dwight D. Eisenhower in the tense 72 hours before D-Day. Pressure comes to theaters on May 29 of this year and you can mark your calendars for The Mummy 4 for October 15, 2027.