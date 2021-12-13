Expendables 4’s Dolph Lundgren Explains Why Sylvester Stallone’s Franchise Was Appealing To Him

Expendables 4 is currently in post-production, and the long-awaited movie is bringing back many of its stars for another action-infused go-around. Dolph Lundgren, for instance, is back in action alongside Sylvester Stallone, who seems like a good guy to work with. Lundgren seems to have a good time, as recently told a story about being pranked by Stallone during the making of the first movie, and it’s hilarious. Now, the star has explained why the franchise was appealing to him in the first place.

The actor recently sat down with Looper to discuss the massive film series, which has grossed over $800 Million at the worldwide box office. He spoke about the franchise’s future and what it means regarding his kids seeing him on screen and other takeaways from his involvement in the franchise. In the midst of all that action, though, the star explained that there's more to his love of the franchise, saying:

You know, it was being directed by Sly and he's a very, very smart man. He created Rocky, and The Expendables, and I think the timing was good because he had old school fights, shootouts, and more of our visual effects. Kind of older guys who're washed up, that nobody wants, and they do these missions for the government, and if they get killed, nobody cares. I thought it was a good idea.

So one of the big draws for Dolph Lundgren was, of course, getting to work with Sylvester Stallone, the mastermind behind the who operation. Stallone has obviously been behind great franchises already such the Rocky franchise, which would catapult Lundgren into stardom after he played Ivan Drago in the fourth movie . Stallone was also all about including some classic action movie fights and shootouts, and that was appealing to his co-star, who is just old school as he is.

The movie's idea was also interesting to the Drago actor because he liked the concept of a bunch of washed-up ex-soldiers and secret agents banding together to embark on extremely dangerous missions. Though in the same interview, the star also teased the new additions to the franchise, like Megan Fox, which make each new movie feel fresh. It's great that everyone involved is still invested, so it's likely they'll keep going as long as everyone’s on board. The actor went on to say:

You know, a lot of people ask why, and I say why not? It's the opportunity to go back and reprise [my] character, and have a little fun in the dramatic space for a little while.

One of the most exciting developments about the upcoming fourth movie is the introduction of a new villain, played by The Raid’s Iko Uwais. Jason Statham recently shared some cool behind-the-scenes photos working with Uwais on the film, giving the actor some serious respect for his skills. The project will clearly expand the cast and try to improve upon the over-the-top action of the previous entries, and I can’t wait to see if they can pull it off!

Meanwhile, Dolph Lundgren is also set to reprise his role as King Nerus in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which he is confident is better than the original. The sequel recently wrapped filming and is on schedule for a 2022 release, so we will be able to see Lundgren alongside Jason Momoa soon. With Expendables 4 also set for release next year, things are going to be pretty busy for the veteran action star, and he's sure to give it his all in every project in which he's featured.