Why Aquaman 2’s Dolph Lundgren Thinks The Sequel Is ‘Better’ Than James Wan’s Original
By Corey Chichizola last updated
Sounds like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is going to be wild.
The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll lately, with Warner Bros. producing a number of director-driven blockbusters. James Wan’s Aquaman helped prove what the franchise could do, and fans can’t wait to see the sequel Lost Kingdom in theaters. And Aquaman 2’s Dolph Lundgren recently explained why he thinks the sequel is “better” than the original.
Filmmaker James Wan did a ton of innovating for the first Aquaman movie, with extensive wirework and visual effects used to give the cast a sense of weightlessness. Production for the sequel The Lost Kingdom began back in June, featuring both new and returning actors. That includes Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, who recently spoke about his time diving back into the franchise. In his words,
Well, I’m convinced. It seems like James Wan will bring the same detail-oriented work to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And with the world-building and backstories in the rear view, it sounds like the Conjuring filmmaker will go even farther in the upcoming sequel. Is it December 2022 yet?
Dolph Lundgren’s comments to THR are sure to thrill DC fans who can’t wait to see what James Wan has up his sleeve for Aquaman 2. The director-writer-producer has teased how he’s going to greatly expand the mythology of Jason Momoa’s franchise, and it’s clearly gotten the cast excited. Although the public is completely in the dark regarding what this sequel will contain.
In his tease about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dolph Lundgren specifically referenced the way technology has changed over the last four years. While he doesn’t cite whether he's referencing the wire work of VFX, it’s exciting to hear how James Wan’s crew is continuing to innovate. So perhaps the underwater action will be even more dynamic than the preceding film.
Dolph Lundgen also praised the new script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who previously wrote the first movie. Jason Momoa has a larger creative role, being credited for the story of Aquaman 2. Although the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding what’s actually in the sequel.
With the Trench spinoff officially cancelled by Warner Bros. James Wan is seemingly putting all of his creative underwater eggs into the basket of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And fans can’t wait to see how the visionary filmmaker will expand his corner of the DCEU.
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently expected to arrive in theaters on December 16th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release list to plan your next movie experience.
