Why Aquaman 2’s Dolph Lundgren Thinks The Sequel Is ‘Better’ Than James Wan’s Original

The DC Extended Universe has been on a roll lately, with Warner Bros. producing a number of director-driven blockbusters. James Wan’s Aquaman helped prove what the franchise could do, and fans can’t wait to see the sequel Lost Kingdom in theaters. And Aquaman 2’s Dolph Lundgren recently explained why he thinks the sequel is “better” than the original.

Filmmaker James Wan did a ton of innovating for the first Aquaman movie, with extensive wirework and visual effects used to give the cast a sense of weightlessness. Production for the sequel The Lost Kingdom began back in June, featuring both new and returning actors. That includes Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, who recently spoke about his time diving back into the franchise. In his words,

That whole picture is just a class act. Everybody from James Wan and Jason Momoa to Amber Heard and the producers. I think this one is better. I think the script is stronger and it's more exciting. The technology has moved forward in four years, so I was really pleased to be a part of it. James Wan is just going to blow everybody away again by this tremendous world that he creates. He's involved in every little detail, even every little piece of every weapon, and I think it's going to be great.

Well, I’m convinced. It seems like James Wan will bring the same detail-oriented work to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And with the world-building and backstories in the rear view, it sounds like the Conjuring filmmaker will go even farther in the upcoming sequel. Is it December 2022 yet?

Dolph Lundgren’s comments to THR are sure to thrill DC fans who can’t wait to see what James Wan has up his sleeve for Aquaman 2. The director-writer-producer has teased how he’s going to greatly expand the mythology of Jason Momoa’s franchise, and it’s clearly gotten the cast excited. Although the public is completely in the dark regarding what this sequel will contain.

In his tease about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dolph Lundgren specifically referenced the way technology has changed over the last four years. While he doesn’t cite whether he's referencing the wire work of VFX, it’s exciting to hear how James Wan’s crew is continuing to innovate . So perhaps the underwater action will be even more dynamic than the preceding film.

Dolph Lundgen also praised the new script by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who previously wrote the first movie. Jason Momoa has a larger creative role, being credited for the story of Aquaman 2. Although the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest regarding what’s actually in the sequel.

With the Trench spinoff officially cancelled by Warner Bros. James Wan is seemingly putting all of his creative underwater eggs into the basket of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. And fans can’t wait to see how the visionary filmmaker will expand his corner of the DCEU.