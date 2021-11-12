Sylvester Stallone 'ROCKY IV' Director's Cut Interview
Watch our exclusive interview with Sylvester Stallone for 'Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director’s Cut'
Sylvester Stallone joins CinemaBlend to chat about his new cut of "Rocky IV." "Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director’s Cut" features never-before-seen footage, and Mr. Balboa himself dives into some of the creative choices he made with this updated version, how his original Rocky masters are destroyed, and how audiences originally reacted to the film in 1985.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:13 - The Original 'Rocky' Masters Are Destroyed
01:33 - The Scenes And Moments Sylvester Stallone Was Most Interested In Restoring
03:07 - How Audiences Reacted To 'Rocky IV' In 1985 And Why Stallone Wanted To Avoid Drama
