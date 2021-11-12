Sylvester Stallone 'ROCKY IV' Director's Cut Interview

Sylvester Stallone joins CinemaBlend to chat about his new cut of "Rocky IV." "Rocky IV: Rocky vs. Drago - The Ultimate Director’s Cut" features never-before-seen footage, and Mr. Balboa himself dives into some of the creative choices he made with this updated version, how his original Rocky masters are destroyed, and how audiences originally reacted to the film in 1985.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:13 - The Original 'Rocky' Masters Are Destroyed

01:33 - The Scenes And Moments Sylvester Stallone Was Most Interested In Restoring

03:07 - How Audiences Reacted To 'Rocky IV' In 1985 And Why Stallone Wanted To Avoid Drama