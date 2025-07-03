Why Does Arnold Schwarzenegger Always Work Out At A Public Gym When He Travels? He Explains

It’s no secret that Arnold Schwarzenegger gets fit. After all, those muscles in the Austrian actor’s best movies didn’t appear overnight. If you can believe it, the A-list celebrity actually takes his workouts to a public gym when he travels, with an understandable reason why. Seeing Schwarzenegger working those biceps in his ‘70s can show anyone that it’s never too late to stay strong and connect with your body.

As the bankable actor’s beginnings were as a professional bodybuilder, you know he’s got fitness regimes in the bag. Even after having open-heart surgery, Schwarzenegger made a workout routine in time for Terminator 6 . However, the actor doesn’t hide at home when pumping iron. While speaking on Radio Andy , he got real about why he works out at a public gym, Equinox, when traveling, saying:

People that are skinny, medium shape, that are overweight. [...] Everyone is sweating and everyone is working out.

I completely understand what Arnold Schwarzenegger is talking about. Whether you’re at the gym to lose weight, grow muscle or just to get active, everyone is on the same journey. With gym members all sweaty and doing their thing, there’s no reason for anyone to be self-conscious. Plus, the Kindergarten Cop actor said Equinox has always been very nice to him and he likes all of the equipment they’ve provided for him.

You’d think with Arnold Schwarzenegger being so famous, he’d want to avoid the public eye so he could work out in peace. Fortunately, the Jingle All the Way star expressed how respectful the Equinox gym members have been to him:

People respect you. Your space. [...] If they come up, they say, ‘Do you mind if I take a picture?’ I say, ‘Let’s do it after working out.’ I say, ‘We can do it out there.’ ‘Yeah, no, no, no problem.’ So, people leave you alone.

That must be such a huge relief for Arnold Schwarzenegger to have the public respect his need for space. Fans have already screamed the actor’s famous quotes at him in the past. I could imagine how annoying that would be if he were concentrating on the weights only for a fan to sneak up from behind him and say, “Hasta la vista, baby.”

But history has shown that Arnold Schwarzenegger feels at home with gym-goers. In 2014, the former Governor of California put on a fake mustache and pretended to be a fitness instructor to promote health, fitness and the After School All-Stars program to Gold’s Gym members. I just find it funny that despite the disguise, people couldn’t see through the Commando actor’s signature accent.

You can watch Arnold Schwarzenegger’s interview with Andy Cohen in full below:

