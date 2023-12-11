Fans On Twitter Revealed Their Favorite Actors Who Played Bad Guys, And I Was So Happy To See All The Alan Rickman Love

While playing a protagonist can make an unknown actor into a major star, it seems like many performers have the most fun playing villains. Thanks to antagonistic characters, viewers have seen some of the best acting performances of all time, and some of the most sinister portrayals are the most memorable. A recent user on Twitter (or X) asked their followers to name some of their favorite performances from actors playing terrible people, and I could not be happier to see Alan Rickman mentioned so frequently.

There are several iconic performers that have played villains, like Christoph Waltz in Inglorious Bastards, Heath Ledger's work in The Dark Knight and of course, Anthony Hopkins in Silence of the Lambs. These actors all got love in the X thread for sure, but Alan Rickman was another commonly mentioned name that couldn’t be overlooked. His number of villainous portrayals over the years have made him a true icon, and one of the best character actors of his generation. One user, @quantumbiosis, said:

ALAN RICKMAN An actor that so good at playing the 'bad guy' that he makes character captivating! The late actor was an absolutely brilliant performer! He had an amazing career playing a wide variety of characters, but his 'bad guy' roles were perhaps some of the most memorable. Rickman's acting always commanded attention when he was on screen and the aura he created was mesmerizing, even if he was 'bad.' Some of his most memorable roles... Hans Gruber (Die Hard, 1988) Severus Snape (Harry Potter, 2001-2011) The Sheriff of Nottingham (Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, 1991) Judge Turpin (Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, 2007). He was supremely talented actor and one of our favorites, playing good or bad!

This recognition is particularly meaningful because Alan Rickman passed away in 2016 following a private battle with cancer. Even after his death, his movies and performances have remained in the hearts of fans who were touched by his work. We are fortunate to have such a robust, varied body of work from him to look back on. The actor’s journals were published by his family last year, so fans also have access to some of his thoughts and feelings while taking on these iconic roles. @Nostalgia150360 said of Rickman:

Alan Rickman plays the bad guy so good . . . Regardless if it’s in Die Hard as the terrorist in Hans Gruber, or the Sheriff of Nottingham in Robin Hood or Severus Snape in the Harry Potter movies.

Of course, fans would be remiss not to mention Severus Snape from the Harry Potter movies. @ryanpropz said:

Wasn’t a horrible person but played that antagonist role so beautifully for so long til we learned who he was in the end pic.twitter.com/hfyDIxni8oDecember 7, 2023 See more

I think many Potterheads would reject the idea that Serverus Snape wasn’t a bad person, despite being redeemed later on in the series. Snape's status as a villain is hard to nail down, and the character’s morality and motivations are some of the most discussed and controversial elements amongst fans. These debates are a result of fully fleshed out, multifaceted and complex character moments, which are brought to life on screen due to an incredible performance from Alan Rickman.

Of course, all of the characters in these posts deserve to be mentioned. They are certainly stand-outs, but I personally want to add in the late actor's "Harry "character from Love Actually. His act of betrayal towards Emma Thompson in that movie leads to one of the most devastating breakdown scenes in rom-com history. I’m not the only one who feels strongly about that either, as @willowspuppy said of the moment from the film:

Sure, Alan Rickman played the villainous Prof Snape, but we all know his most EVIL role was that guy in #LoveActually for making #EmmaThompson crySeriously, F that guy pic.twitter.com/qCKaJ2lB2cDecember 5, 2023 See more

With Die Hard, Harry Potter and Love Actually in the mix, ’tis the season to be angry with Alan Rickman characters. I say this with love, of course. It’s his incredible performances that make these characters so memorable. He is so dearly missed, and clearly loved by many. This Christmas, be sure to revisit some of the films that made him so special. Notably, Love Actually is available to stream for Netflix subscribers, and all of the Harry Potter films can be accessed with a Max subscription.