Fast X Just Dropped An Ominous New Video About Dom And Letty, And Now I’m Nervous

The beginning of the end of the road is almost here. That’s what the posters are calling Fast X, which is being promoted as part one of a two-part finale to the Fast & Furious saga. The movie is bringing back basically everybody except Dwayne Johnson, and it’s adding even more to the Fast X cast in the form of newcomers like Brie Larson and Jason Momoa as the new villain. But franchise finales always make us wonder if all our heroes will make it through, and a new video has me very concerned for Dom and Letty.

A new video has dropped on YouTube to promote Fast X which is basically a franchise-wide retrospective on Vin Diesel’s Dom and his series-long love affair with Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty. It also gives us scenes from the new film that put both characters in serious jeopardy, and have them actively discussing the possibility that they might not both survive. It has to make one ask the question, is one or both of them about to die in Fast X?

The video certainly wants to tease the idea that one or both of them could die, which, may in all honestly be the best argument for why it’s unlikely to happen. The video wants us to worry and go see the movie to find out, but things could ultimately still end up fine for them. But based on everything we know about Fast X, we can't discount the possibility entirely. Even if it doesn’t happen in Fast X, it could still happen in the movie that follows this one.

There are maybe some good arguments why these two won’t die. Letty has died once already after all, and nobody in this franchise stays dead forever unless you’re Gal Gadot. The idea of killing off Letty after doing it once already and going back on it probably won’t have the impact that such a decision would really need to have.

Killing off Dominic Toretto is maybe something that is actually more likely to happen. The man is all about family and if he felt he had to sacrifice himself in order to save any member of that family, you have to believe he would. If it does happen though, it probably won’t happen until the final film, but it is something that very easily could happen.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens when Fast X hits theaters in a few weeks. It will certainly bring the action we’ve come to expect, and even return the Fast Furious franchise to its street racing roots. It should be fun, as long as everybody survives. Of course, even if they do, we'll still have the eleventh movie in the franchise to start worrying about.