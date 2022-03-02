Jason Momoa Confirms Who He's Playing In Fast And Furious 10

Jason Momoa has been on quite the blockbuster movie run after years of chiefly being known from television outings like Game of Thrones, Baywatch: Hawaii and Stargate: Atlantis. In addition to his continued run as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Momoa also recently starred as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. Now Momoa is getting ready to appear in Fast & Furious 10, and the actor has revealed who he’ll be playing in this world of car-centric heists and world-saving after things didn’t work out for him to play the brother of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs in Hobbs & Shaw.

It was revealed in late January that Jason Momoa would be joining the Fast & Furious franchise, with the unofficial word at the time being that he’ll portray a villain. Sure enough, Momoa confirmed to ET that he will indeed be the heavy in Fast & Furious 10 while talking about what he has coming up. In his words:

I'm gonna go do Fast 10, that's gonna be fun... it's fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while… Now I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache.

Jason Momoa wasn’t willing to disclose the identity of this character yet, but at least now we officially know that his “flamboyant” character will be antagonizing Dominic Toretto’s crew in Fast & Furious 10 rather than aiding him. Granted, there are plenty of instances in the Fast & Furious movies where a villain later becomes an ally, so perhaps Momoa’s character could later shift allegiances. Should that be the case, there won’t be much time for him to do so, as the main Fast & Furious film series is ending with Fast & Furious 11.

Either way, it’s nice to finally have a little official context for Jason Momoa’s involvement in Fast & Furious 10. So far he’s the only new actor who’s been announced for the movie, with the lineup of familiar faces including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson (who welcomed Momoa to the Fast family on social media), Ludacris, Sung Kang and Nathalie Emmanuel. Behind the scenes, Justin Lin and Chris Morgan are fulfilling their respective directing and writing duties again, and in a Paul Walker throwback post, Diesel shared that part of principal photography is taking place in London.

Fast & Furious 10 will race into theaters on May 19, 2023, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more information about Jason Momoa’s villainous character and other casting updates. Before then, Jason Momoa will reprise Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due out on December 16, as well as appear in Netflix’s Slumberland, which will also premiere sometime this year. You can also catch him starring as Baba Voss in the Apple TV+ series See.