One Fast And Furious Family Member Really Wants To See The Return Of Gal Gadot

Before she debuted as the DC Extended Universe’s Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot was chiefly known for playing Gisele Yashar in three of the Fast & Furious movies. Following her first appearance in 2009’s Fast & Furious, Gisele met Sung Kang’s Han Lue in 2011’s Fast Five, and they subsequently became romantically involved until her apparent demise in 2013’s Fast & Furious 6. However, Kang is hopeful that someday, there will be a way to bring Gadot back into the Fast & Furious world.

For those who need a refresher, Gisele Yashar was last seen falling out of a moving plane, with Han, Dominic Toretto and the rest of the gang assuming she died. But it’s been theorized among fans that Gisele is still alive, and Sung Kang told Insider that he’s game for this to become a reality. In his words:

I'm an advocate of that. I think we need Gisele back... in every way. I think the fans want that. We need to make that happen somehow.

Of all the Fast & Furious actors to comment about bringing a character back to life, Sung Kang is uniquely qualified on this topic. After all, we met Han in 2006’s Tokyo Drift, but that same movie also saw him seemingly dying. It was only because the Fast & Furious franchise wound the timeline back that we were able to spend more time with the character, but eventually we returned again to Han’s presumed death in the Fast & Furious 6 mid-credits scene and during Furious 7, where it was revealed that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw purposefully crashed into Han’s car.

However, as revealed in F9, Han didn’t actually perish; his death was faked by Kurt Russell’s Mr. Nobody, and after staying hidden for a number of years, he’s finally reunited with his chosen family and now accompanied by his ward, Anna Sawai’s Elle. So if it’s possible to undo Han Lue’s death, considering that we never saw Gisele Yashar’s body after she fell off that plane, perhaps she could be alive too, and has been off the grid and waiting for the right time to resurface.

Of course, we have to consider whether Gal Gadot would be willing to come back to the Fast & Furious franchise. She’s a much bigger actress compared to a decade ago, and that means having a busier schedule. Along with being on deck to reprise Diana of Themyscira in Wonder Woman 3, Gadot is keeping busy in the coming years with Heart of Stone, Cleopatra and a miniseries about Hedy Lamar. So even if Gadot decides to put playing Gisele again on her to-do list before the main Fast & Furious film series concludes, I’m doubtful it would be in a major capacity. It’s more like we’d see her cameo before this saga concluded.

Obviously if is announced that Gal Gadot will return to the Fast & Furious fold, we’ll let you know. For now, F9 is available on Blu-ray, 4K, DVD and Digital HD, and Fast & Furious 10 will race into theaters on April 7, 2023. Gal Gadot can next be seen opposite Hobbs & Shaw actors Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, which hits Netflix on November 12.