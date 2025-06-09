FX's Adults Is Insane And That's What Makes It Great, Let Me Explain

FX has some of the best comedy series of any network. It’s become a reliable channel for extremely funny, and sometimes award-winning shows . Its latest series Adults is more the rule than the exception. The FX and Hulu series follows five 20-somethings trying to navigate adulthood in New York City.

We have seen this premise many times but Adults isn’t a carbon copy of sitcoms with this classic concept. Instead, it's an evolved version, perfect for Gen Z. It stars relatively unknown actors who, within the first ten minutes, easily charm their way into your heart.

Adults is an extremely charismatic show, but it’s also hilarious and outrageous. We need to talk about why it’s so insane and how that makes it a must-watch.

The Adults Characters Are Put In Outlandish Situations, But I Totally Believe This Could Happen To Them

My favorite episode of Adults, so far, is Adults Season 1 Episode 3, “Have You Seen This Man?” It revolves around Anton (Owen Thiele) accidentally befriending a serial killer he met on public transportation. The episode also touches on his need to have everyone he meets adore him. That’s more of the issue than this serial killer.

We only know Anton a few episodes when Adults drops this brilliant plot. However, we totally believe that he is the type of person to befriend a serial killer. It becomes an episode about the need to be liked or the plight of the people pleaser.

Additionally, the intro episode starts the series off wild with Samir (Malik Elassal) worrying that he accidentally sexually assaulted someone because he learns a statistic. This first episode addresses the topic of consent in the most outlandish way, but it effectively (and in an uncomfortably funny way) delivers its message. I think Samir’s storyline summarizes Adults well. It tackles topics that are relevant and important, but in uncomfortable and shockingly hilarious ways. You’ll laugh but also debate if you should be laughing.

I Almost Physically Gagged A Few Times, But That Just Confirms It’s Worth Watching

Adults has at least two gross scenes. One of them caused me mental trauma having to watch it happen. The other I found myself actually gagging along with the characters. I am not highbrow about comedy, but I do find potty humor distasteful at times. However, the fact that I was invested in Adults enough to be physically revolted by something speaks highly of the series.

It shows it’s willing to go there in the name of comedy. I wish I didn’t have to be subjected to some of the gross humor but I still appreciate that it made me have any sort of reaction. Some of the best comedies challenge you to be a little horrified in the name of humor.

So thanks for that, I guess, Adults.

I Think Adults Being So Queer Is Also Part Of Its Charm

LGBTQ+ representation is always a good thing on television series. However, many series have maybe one queer character. Three of the five characters (at least) in this show are queer. Anton is gay, Paul Baker (Jack Innanen) if fluid, and Billie (Lucy Freyer) doesn’t quite define her sexuality, but hooks up with a married couple in an episode towards the end of Adults Season 1. This at least implies she’s open to experimenting with both genders.

It’s easy to draw comparison to classic sitcoms surrounding friends, such as Friends, New Girl, The Big Bang Theory, How I Met Your Mother, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and the many other great comedy shows about friendship. It’s rare that these shows have more than one queer character. Sometimes they don’t have even one in the main cast. They exist as a supporting or recurring character or not at all.

Therefore, it’s exciting to see a series with the essence of these shows have such a diverse and queer cast. With at least one of them played by an actor who identifies as queer. Adults is proud of its identity and showcases it.

Additionally, without giving away spoilers, one of Adults Season 1 best plotlines involves a brewing queer love story. It’s one as enticing and adorable as some of the best LGBTQ+ romantic comedies.

Adults Tackles Some Of The Issues Most 20-Somethings Deal With, But With Spins That Feel Original

Billie finds herself with a major medical bill and unable to pay it off. Viewers may expect this big bill to be an ongoing storyline, and a lot of focus on how Billie will pay it off. That’s not what happens. Instead, the series shows a realistic solution. It takes the common sitcom storyline of a major bill haunting someone and goes against the expectations. We expect her to go through many ridiculous steps to pay it off. Nope, that’s not what happens. Instead, it may show young adults watching Adults that something like an unexpected bill doesn’t have to be anxiety-inducing. There may be a simple solution.

Samir's search for a new job turns into another major plot but eventually gets resolved in a believable way. He takes a common route when looking for work and can’t find it. Adults definitely has plenty of ridiculous plots that are hilarious, but I appreciate the ones that take classic comedy or sitcom storylines and flip them in some way.

One of those gross moments mentioned earlier, instead of ruining something for someone, turns into an almost bonding and even romantic moment. The writers behind Adults clearly love and understand comedies and know how to work within that realm, but remain fresh and inventive.

I Love That Each Character Is Messy And Incredibly Likable

Every single Adults character is likable. You can easily find yourself rooting for each of them, and maybe that’s not rare, but sometimes there are a couple of duds on TV comedies. Adults makes all the characters a mess, but in a distinct way. For example, Issa (Amita Rao) can be a bit overwhelming due to her extreme personality. However, the series shows a lot of her insecurities behind her false bravado.

Anton loves being liked, but you discover that he’s nursing a broken heart. He’s a hopeless romantic who is trying to live without romantic love, but you can see he still wants it. You almost expect Paul Baker to be kind of the good-looking idiot character, but he comes off like a sweet, earnest dude.

Every character in Adults is a mess but layered, especially in a way not often seen in sitcoms. They’re more than just an archetype.

Adults may also end up ranking high in my favorite shows of this year because it’s so funny, yet clever and multifaceted.