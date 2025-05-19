I Binged All Of Prime Video's Overcompensating, And There Are Two Reasons I Hope It Returns For Season 2

Benito Skinner is not reinventing the wheel with his new R-rated, coming-of-age comedy, Overcompensating, which is about a closeted gay kid trying to navigate his freshman year of college. However, after binging all 8 episodes, I'd argue that the highly anticipated A24 show has earned its place among the great Gen-Z comedies like Bottoms and Bodies Bodies Bodies. Is it because all three had their soundtracks composed in part by Charli XCX? Maybe. But let's discuss two key reasons why Skinner's Prime Video show is worth watching, and why I hope it returns for Season 2.

Benito Skinner Writes Overcompensating In A Top Notch-Way

Perhaps the show is so endearing because it's based on Skinner’s own experiences being in the closet while at Georgetown, per what he told Today. Or maybe it’s the fact that the comedy writer is chronically online, famously known on TikTok and Youtube as @bennydrama7. Whatever it is, this first time tv-writer found the perfect balance between camp and heartfelt with Overcompensating.

With Benny and Carmen’s relationship, Skinner captures exactly what it’s like to have a close friendship in college: messy, emotional, lovely and all consuming. What's particularly excellent is that the show doesn't gloss over the characters' poor decisions. As with any coming-of-age story, the characters make mistakes, but these two day-ones eventually talk it out, calling each other on their BS. Besides, after watching them hug in the aftermath of the being brutally rejected, it's hard not not love them, flaws and all.

The raw writing is truly what makes Benito Skinner’s debut series stand out, and I’m not just talking about the heartfelt moments and hard truths. The Bros actor pens some serious one-liners that show how in touch he is with Gen-Z humor, and not in the way that feels forced, like it did on The Sex Lives of College Girls.

Seriously, the pop-culture references featured on this show hit. A prime example is the scene in which Hailee films a video nominating Blake Lively for the “Speak up bitch” challenge, wiping paint across her mouth. If that isn’t brilliant commentary on trend culture, I don’t know what is. However, it doesn’t matter how good a script is if the delivery falls flat. Thankfully, Skinner assembled an incredible comedic ensemble for his debut series.

The Cast Of Overcompensating Is Too Good

When I first started watching Overcompensating, I was disappointed to see another college-set comedy in which the cast has an average age of 30. However, I quickly got over that due to the phenomenal performances, from both new and familiar faces.

The actors who play the core female characters -- Wally Baram (Carmen), Mary Beth Barone (Grace), and Holmes (Hailee) -- are all up and coming stand up comedians, all with large social media followings, much like the show’s creator himself. Their stand-up experience gave them all perfect comedic timing and delivery for the one-liners written by Skinner. Seriously, in the role of Hailee, Holmes steals every scene they're in, and I can’t get over this one in particular (NSFW language warning):

Where there are newer faces, there are just as many celebrity cameos, the majority made for the girls, gays and theys. Kaia Gerber, Owen Thiele, Lukas Gage, Megan Fox, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, Nadia Alexeev, Caleb Hearon, and even Charli XCX all make appearances. As if that isn't good enough, Connie Britton and Kyle MacLachlan play Benny and Grace’s parents.

While the first two episodes of Overcompensating are cringe-worthy at times, I hardcore relate to the awkward canon-events taking place. The set up for these storylines, and the depth given to these characters by the actors, make it well worth the occasional cringe. Hollywood needs more entertaining LGBTQ+ centered shows from Benito Skinner and other talented writers! With that in the other points I mentioned in mind, I hope this show is renewed for a second season. After all, I really need to see the resolution to that cliffhanger.

For now though, don’t miss out on Season 1 of Overcompensating by streaming it on Prime Video. Also, be sure to check out other great titles that make up the 2025 TV schedule.