The First Look At The Hunger Games Stage Show Is Here, And My Jaw Is Dropped At How The Action Is Being Handled
I volunteer as tribute to attend!
As a huge fan of both movies and going to the theater, I’m absolutely loving this trend of major franchises finding new ways of expressing themselves on stage. When I went to London last year, I saw the Stranger Things West End show and was massively impressed. Now, the The Hunger Games movies are set to live and breathe in London’s Canary Wharf. While I had no idea what to expect from the production when I heard about it, I’m officially sold after seeing the first look at it.
Lionsgate sent over a 55-second video from the rehearsals of The Hunger Games: On Stage, officially opening this October 20 (with tickets going on sale on March 27). Check it out below:
Are you kidding me? Katniss flying through the air with her bow and arrow is driving me insane! Per the video, (even though it has yet to show us the production value and costuming) it looks like a lot of work has been put into the action of the Hunger Games to bring the audience into the intensity of Katniss and Peeta’s fight for survival. I love seeing all the physicality involved in the show and can see some hints at how the plotline is being adapted, from Katniss climbing a tree to the little parachute gifts the tributes receive.
I really didn’t think something like this was possible, but this much is clear: The Hunger Games: On Stage is going to be a top-notch show when it debuts this fall! As the video shows, it’s an extremely stunt-heavy production with a ton of gravity defying set pieces that have me almost speechless.
Look, the movies are amazing, but this footage makes me want to book a flight to London and see how the show immerses me and the audience with its unique vision. Rather than opening at the West End, The Hunger Games: On Stage is coming to a brand new theater called the Troubadour Canary Wharf. The stage production has been adapted by award-winning Irish playwright Conor McPherson, who most recently made the Bob Dylan jukebox musical, Girl From The North Country, which went from the West End to Broadway, along with touring across the world.
Along with this Hunger Games stage production, there’s an upcoming book adaptation for another title from the mind of Suzanne Collins on the way. A new prequel about Haymitch’s Hunger Games is set to have its own movie on November 20, 2026. The book the movie will be based on is called Sunrise on the Reaping, and it's set to hit bookshelves on March 18. An excerpt of the book was recently released, and I already know it’s going to break my heart (as the franchise tends to do).
Hunger Games fans, we are being fed well between this production and the upcoming book and movie! I volunteer as tribute to go into the games for all three. Tickets will be available on the Hunger Games On Stage website.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
