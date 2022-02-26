First Reviews For Disney's Expensive New Star Wars Hotel Are In, And They're All Over The Galaxy

The anticipation surrounding Disney World’s newest hotel has been out of this world – and with good reason. Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser isn’t just a hotel. It’s a state-of-the-art -- and expensive -- immersive experience designed to plunge guests deep into the beloved cinematic universe. The opening has been years in the making, so all eyes are on the first reviews. And as with many new developments with the Star Wars franchise, there’s a healthy range of reactions.

Disney Parks lovers and Star Wars fans alike have watched news slowly trickle out about the Galactic Starcruiser – and the park has faced some unique challenges ahead of its opening . While some announcements, like the cost of a stay at the hotel , were met with some resistance, others left fans anxiously wondering if a hotel experience set within George Lucas' franchise could actually live up to the hype. According to CinemaBlend's own Dirk Libbey (via Twitter), it does -- at least, for him:

I visited the #GalacticStarcruiser and while I can't say if the experience will be "worth it" for everybody, I can say Disney has created something truly impressive and entirely unique. Walt Disney Imagineering should be proud. This is next-level themed entertainment.

Dirk Libbey has shared a lot of details from the preview , which shed some light on exactly how the accommodation is more than just a hotel . Carlye Wisel, who also attended the event, offered up some exciting insights on Twitter and made it clear that for her, it’s not perfect, but it’s still a one-of-a-kind experience:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a chaotic delight, a kind of Disney escape that's uniquely special yet completely bonkers. Far from perfect — the exhaustive story needs streamlining and some experiences underwhelm — it remains an immersive triumph in spite of its flaws. pic.twitter.com/vVdetTNgnwFebruary 25, 2022 See more

The journalist found the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser storyline , which takes place between Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, to be too much. However, it seems like that wasn’t a universal experience. Brooke Geiger McDonald shared on Twitter that, at least for her family, it was a powerful and emotional journey:

Credit to my kids who got us so deeply invested in our stories on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser that the experience was both a dizzying blur and one we ended up caring so much about that we cried when it was over. My first of many reflections: https://t.co/2EDE2ei0m6 pic.twitter.com/EzvPPKSz4PFebruary 25, 2022 See more

She also shared footage from one part of her family’s stay, which gives some idea of just how special a stay at Galactic Starcruiser might be for young fans. Check it out down below:

A snapshot of what made our Star Wars: #GalacticStarcruiser experience so special for my 5-year-old. https://t.co/3uyXJjAt7S pic.twitter.com/JkM1kNKPgDFebruary 26, 2022 See more

Still, despite the positive reactions from some, others seem to have found it to be lacking in several key areas. The big question, of course, is whether it’s worth the price – and for Serious Park News, the apparently heartbreaking storyline actually detracted from the overall experience:

To wrap up our review before they take my “data pad” away, overall I’d say the Galactic Starcruiser was fun but not worth the price or the heartache of watching the twi’lek you thought you’d spend your life with leave you for a slug who’s imprisoned you for the rest of your life. pic.twitter.com/q71UhsroFLFebruary 25, 2022 See more

In fact, the storyline seems to be a sticking point for many of those who found Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser to be entertaining, though not life-changing. All Airtime pointed to both that and the price as the reason for their lackluster reaction:

Our review of the new Star Wars Hotel ➡️ Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is a great immersive experience for any Star Wars fan, but the annoying story line and extremely overpriced rooms make for a mediocre atmosphere for a standard park guest @WaltDisneyWorld #Disney pic.twitter.com/XMDaFeRufYFebruary 26, 2022 See more

So it sounds like future guests can expect a heavily-involved storyline, which will even connect to the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge ride and other attractions set within the fictional universe. Whether or not they enjoy that story will probably play a big role in how much they enjoy Galactic Starcruiser overall – and if they’ll be willing to fork over the money for a return visit.