The Future Of Johnny Depp In The Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise Is Less Certain, But Jerry Bruckheimer Is Still Showing Up For The Actor

While Disney has tried time and again to make successful movies out of theme park attractions, there has only ever really been one success. The Pirates of the Caribbean movies have been massive box office hits, even when they’re not particularly loved by critics. The franchise has been in limbo for years following the decision to move forward without Johnny Depp but the franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been, and continues to be, a major supporter.

Bruckheimer has made no secret of the fact that he personally would still like to include Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, even if it’s only by having Captain Jack Sparrow appear in a cameo role. The producer is only continuing to show support for the actor, and the two were recently seen together.

Jerry Bruckheimer And Johnny Depp Reunited At Depp’s Art Exhibition

A new exhibit of Johnny Depp’s art recently went on display in New York City and when the exhibition opened Jerry Bruckheimer and his wife were in attendance. Just Jared has a picture of the pair together, likely for the first time in several years.

It’s not surprising to see the pair together as Bruckheimer has remained steadfast in his support for Depp. The two are clearly friends, and Bruckheimer has been the strongest voice in favor of seeing Captain Jack Sparrow turn to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. While the major producer is in favor of it, most signs have pointed to it not happening, though the exact state of the franchise today is unclear.

What’s Going On With The Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

While Disney has repeatedly indicated that there is a future for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, what that future looks like, other than it not including Johnny Depp is unknown. At one point there were two different PotC scripts in development. One project that would have included Margot Robbie has been shelved, though Bruckheimer says that idea could still see the light of day down the road.

The most recent rumor indicated that Austin Butler was being eyed for a role in the new film, but so far that has remained unsubstantiated. The recent D23 event from Disney went by without any mention of a new Pirates film, so at this point, it seems the film isn’t coming in the short term.

Several upcoming movies based on Disney Parks attractions are still planned, though none of them seem to be any closer than the next Pirates sequel to actually happening.

The more time passes, the more possible a Johnny Depp return to the Pirates of the Caribbean becomes. Of course, that assumes that a new movie does happen at all. Considering the franchise's popularity it seems certain that movie will come eventually but what it looks like when it gets here is anybody's guess.