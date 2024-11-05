Ghostbusters OG Ernie Hudson Recalls The Sweet Way Bill Murray Helped Him Return For Sequel: ‘That Was Just Very, Very Special’

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire was one of the earlier 2024 movie release schedule entries and, while it received received icy reviews from critics , it was great to see the series' veterans back in action. Among their ranks was franchise OG Ernie Hudson, who has played Winston Zeddemore (the best member of the team) since the original 1984 film. Just recently, Hudson recounted how Bill Murray helped him return for the sequels, and he did so in a sweet way.

During Rhode Island Comic Con, Ernie Hudson opened up about his relationship with his co-stars -- Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and the late Harold Ramis. The 78-year-old star specifically shouted out Murray for his support over the years. Via People , Hudson recalled how when his own status with the franchise seemed in doubt, the Scrooged actor made a major declaration:

Bill Murray is the only actor I think I've ever worked with who when they tried to get him to do another [Ghostbusters] — remember it was about 20 years before we came back with another movie after the second movie. But Bill just basically said, 'If Ernie Hudson's not in it, I'm not doing it.' There are not many people who sort of stand up for you. And that was just very, very special. So I love all the guys. They're very, very supportive.

It takes a lot of guts to stand up for anyone under a number of circumstances. However, for the Groundhog's Day star to advocate for his co-star before a studio in that way speaks volumes. It’s heartwarming to hear that he had genuine love and admiration for his co-star and that the love remains today. The entertainment industry itself can be tough, so it's especially great whenever actors support fellow actors.

The seemingly ageless Ernie Hudson has long been vocal about his frustrations with the initial handling of Winston. In a previous interview, Hudson admitted to not feeling included alongside his fellow stars. Though, during this recent interview, he specified that his three castmates were open and inclusive while working on what's now considered one of the best '80s movies :

I had been acting for, I don't know, a lot of years before I even did Ghostbusters. The studio was really not as welcoming, but the guys were. When we do a scene, the guys would say, 'Wait a minute, Ernie's not saying anything. So let's make sure he's included.' So a lot of those lines probably could have gone to somebody else, but they were kind enough to make sure that I was always included. The studio sort of went out of its way to make sure that I wasn't included. It came to the poster. It came to the PR stuff. But the guys were really [inclusive], and that's why I really considered them really all very, very special people in my life.

You can see the love amongst the squad on the screen, and it's even better knowing it’s the same way off camera. As far as a 40-year-old franchise goes, that’s pretty special to hold your co-stars in the same regard all these years later. On top of that, I think I speak for fans when I say I'm happy that Ernie Hudson remained with the franchise, and I'm thankful that Bill Murray played a role in that.

If you’d like to watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, you can do so using a Netflix subscription . You should also keep an eye out for news on the upcoming Ghostbusters animated series that was greenlit back in 2022.