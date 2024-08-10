Gladiator 2 Is Using Plenty Of AI, And Yes That Two-Ton Rhino Is Involved: ‘You Have To Embrace It’

Get ready to be “entertained” for the upcoming Gladiator 2 . Legendary director Ridley Scott returns to lead this eagerly anticipated sequel, bringing along an all-star cast that includes the likes of Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal and promising plenty of action in this highly anticipated period action movie follow-up. However, Scott's comments about the use of AI in the film might raise some eyebrows. The sequel greatly relied on the use of artificial intelligence, with it even being used for that massive two-ton rhino, and Scott insists that we have to "embrace it."

As the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott's Oscar-winning epic approaches its 2024 movie release , technology is taking center stage. In a recent interview with Empire , Scott discussed how advanced computerization and AI are crucial in bringing the sequel to life. The acclaimed director is fully embracing the cutting-edge tools available to filmmakers today, crafting a spectacle that promises to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. Here’s what he had to say to the publication:

Computerisation and AI — you have to embrace it. I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape. I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head and snarl. A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.

AI plays a pivotal role in one of the film's most anticipated scenes, where Lucius faces a marauding rhino in the Colosseum. This sequence highlights not only the narrative's intensity but also the technological advancements that have transformed filmmaking since the original Gladiator captivated audiences and became one of the best movies of the 2000s. Sir Scott and his team have harnessed cutting-edge computerization and AI to truly create a lifelike rhino, seamlessly blending practical effects with digital wizardry.

This epic rhino scene, which you can watch in the recently released Gladiator 2 trailer, is just one example of how Gladiator 2 is pushing the boundaries of epic storytelling. By seamlessly blending practical and digital effects, the Alien helmer is crafting a cinematic experience that promises to thrill audiences with scale and realism.

Artificial intelligence's role in cinema is a hot topic in the industry, especially given recent events. Hollywood recently experienced the 2023 WGA writers' strike and the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike, where one of the primary issues was how to protect creative professionals in the AI era. Despite writers and actors securing a strong new contract, Sony's top executive has announced the studio's plans to integrate AI into its filmmaking process moving forward.

That aside, Gladiator II is set to bring a new era of strength and honor to the big screen on November 22nd. But there's also the question of whether the use of AI dampen fans' excitement or draw strong responses from fellow creatives within the industry. Only time will tell how general audiences and industry professionals will react as Ridley Scott and other filmmakers continue to utilize AI in their movies.

