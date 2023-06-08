Gladiator 2: Everything We Know About The Ridley Scott Sequel

Nearly a quarter-century ago, Ridley Scott took audiences to ancient Rome with Gladiator, a historical drama, and one of Russell Crowe’s best movies , that followed his Maximus Decimus Meridius as he went from a respected general to one of the most beloved fighters to ever step into the Coliseum. Before the end of 2024, the decorated filmmaker will give the world the next chapter in his epic saga with Gladiator 2 .

As we look toward the movie, which is set for release near the tail end of the 2024 movie schedule , let’s take a look at everything we know about the Gladiator sequel. From its release date to its cast (both new and returning actors) to other details about its story, there’s a lot to go over, so let’s go back to the glory days of the Roman Empire.

(Image credit: Universal)

Fans of the original Gladiator, a movie that won five Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor, have had to wait 23 years for a follow-up movie, but we won’t have to wait all that much longer, as Gladiator 2 is scheduled to be released on November 22, 2024. Back in February 2023, Variety reported that the much-anticipated movie would open ahead of Thanksgiving 2024 holiday weekend.

If the sequel is like its predecessor, then it should earn Ridley Scott and company multiple Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations. Who knows, maybe by the time the 2025 Oscars come around, we’ll be seeing the director and cast on stage giving acceptance speeches.

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, And Pedro Pascal Are Part Of The Gladiator 2 Cast

(Image credit: Hulu; Sony Pictures; HBO)

Though we won’t be seeing Russell Crowe show up (unless he appears as a ghost since his character died in the first movie), Gladiator 2 will be full of great actors, both of the established and up-and-coming varieties.

In January 2023, Deadline reported that Paul Mescal, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in Aftersun, would be leading the cast as Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix). Then in May, Variety reported that The Mandalorian and The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal was added to the cast in an undisclosed role. Denzel Washington will work with Ridley Scott once again, as Deadline reported that the two-time Oscar winner has joined the cast.

If you want to know more about all of the actors set to appear in the movie, check out our guide to the Gladiator 2 cast .

The Gladiator Sequel Will Also See The Return Of Legacy Characters

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

In addition to the new characters and older versions of others, the movie will also feature some of the stars from the original movie. In April 2023, EW reported that Connie Nielsen would be back to portray Lucilla in the 2024 sequel, though it wasn’t revealed how large her part will be.

But Nielsen won’t be the only returning star to show up, as Derek Jacobi will reprise his role of Gracchus, one of the Roman senators put in charge of ushering in a new era following the death of Commodus in the first film, according to Variety . There is also Djimon Hounsou, who is expected to return to Gladiator 2 as Juba, Maximus’ friend and fellow gladiator, per The Hollywood Reporter .

Gladiator 2 Will Take Place Several Decades After The Original Movie

(Image credit: Dreamworks Pictures)

Though the specifics of the story have yet to be revealed at this stage in the movie’s development, there has long been talk that the sequel will feature a time jump , taking place several decades after the events of the first movie.

Russell Crowe seemingly confirmed that long-standing belief during a January 2023 appearance on Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie , on which the actor revealed that he had dinner with Ridley Scott and talked about the movie and its story. According to Crowe, the movie is “not a remake,” nor is it a “direct sequel,” but instead a movie that takes place 30 years after the death of Maximus in the Coliseum.

Expect to hear more about the specifics of the Gladiator 2 plot as we get closer to its November 2024 release, if not much sooner.

Ridley Scott Developed Gladiator 2 Alongside Napoleon Screenwriter David Scarpa

(Image credit: Apple)

Scott has a lot in the works between Gladiator 2, his Sinking Spring Apple TV+ series , and the upcoming Napoleon movie starring Joaquin Phoenix. The writer of the latter project, David Scarpa, helped Scott develop the long-in-the-works sequel by serving as the film’s screenwriter.

In the same Variety article revealing that Paul Mescal was to be taking on one of the lead roles in the sequel, it was also reported that Scarpa had penned the script. This will be the third time the writer and director have worked together, with the aforementioned Napoleon and 2017 crime drama, All the Money in the World, being their previous collaborations. Over the years, Scarpa has also written movies like The Last Castle and The Day the Earth Stood Still, as well as three episodes of the Amazon original series , The Man in the High Castle.

There Have Been Plans For A Gladiator Sequel Since 2001

(Image credit: Universal)

The first Gladiator made more than $500 million worldwide during its initial release, according to BoxOfficeMojo , so it’s easy to see why its producers were eager to get a sequel off the ground, despite the death of Maximus. In fact, IGN reported in June 2001 that there were plans to make a prequel to the epic, which could have gotten around the whole “main character is dead” situation. The outlet also reported that David Franzoni, who wrote Gladiator, was in talks with DreamWorks to pen a script for a prequel or a sequel to the movie.

Production On Gladiator 2 Could PIck Up Summer 2023

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Though an exact start date has not yet been announced for production, cameras could start rolling sooner rather than later. When being interviewed on the BAFTA Film Awards red carpet in February 2023, Paul Mescal told Deadline that he didn’t know exactly when the shoot would begin, but that it would kick off in the summer. The former Normal People star joked about getting in shape for his upcoming performance.

Expect to hear more about the Gladiator 2 shoot in the coming weeks and months as we push our way through the summer season.