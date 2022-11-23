Glass Onion Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying About Daniel Crag’s Knives Out Sequel
Daniel Craig is back as Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Filmmaker Rian Johnson has been on a roll lately, becoming a household name thanks to his work on projects like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. The latter whodunnit was a wild success that has kickstarted a bonafide franchise starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. The first sequel is coming in the form of Glass Onion, with reviews starting to roll in. Here's what critics thought of Craig and Johnson's latest mystery.
The first Knives Out movie featured an outstanding ensemble cast, and Rian Johnson does the same with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig is once again back as Benoit Blanc, joined by the likes of Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista. The critical response for this sequel has been somewhat mixed, although CinemaBlend's own Mike Reyes gave it 5 stars claiming:
As previously mentioned, not all critics felt similarly impressed with Rian Johnson's sophomore effort into the Knives Out franchise. Roger Ebert's own Christy Lemire praised Glass Onion's performances and visuals, but thought it was an inferior sequel. As she mused:
The AV Club's Todd Gilchrist might disagree with that assessment, as he praised Glass Onion for the way it was able to innovate when launching off of the first movie. He even went so far as to call it a "perfect people-crown pleasing" movie that is neither a horror movie or superhero flick. In his A- review he maintained,
Given that Glass Onion is the first sequel to come from Rian Johnson's burgeoning franchise, there's no doubt going to be plenty of comparisons to the movie that started it all: Knives Out. While the cast, setting, and story go down differently, USA Today (opens in new tab)'s Brian Truitt maintains that the original is far superior. As he wrote in his review:
But in juxtaposition, some critics have been claiming that Glass Onion is an even better movie than Rian Johnson's 2019 original. The Associated Press' Lindsey Bahr actually thought it was funnier and bigger than Knives Out, which could mean big things for the future of Johnson's franchise. As she put it,
Of course, it remains to be seen how audiences will ultimately respond to Glass Onion. There's been a trend lately with movie having a disparity in critical response vs audience reaction. Case in point: the Rotten Tomatoes scores for Black Adam. I also have to wonder how the response to the Knives Out sequel might vary depending on when/how they see it. The movie is going to theaters first, before heading to Netflix. And as such, there's a huge chance for spoilers.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits theaters on November 23rd, before arriving on Netflix on December 23rd. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
